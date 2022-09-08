Read full article on original website
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
First-Time Dads May Experience Brain Shrinkage, Scientists Find
Becoming a new parent is an adjustment for both men and women. A dozen or so previous studies have shown that motherhood can change the structure of a person's brain, and yet fatherhood is comparatively overlooked. Now, new international research has identified neurological changes amongst first-time fathers as well. The...
Medical News Today
How 'random noise' could enhance human cognition and learning potential
Most people seek out a quiet place to work or study, but recent research shows that “random noise” may actually improve our performance or learning potential. By using electrodes to stimulate specific parts of the brain, previous research has shown that new connections and pathways can be made.
NIH Director's Blog
Combined decline in gait and cognition may better predict dementia risk than either factor alone
Declining cognitive function coupled with slowed walking speed is associated with greater dementia risk in older adults than one of these factors alone, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that adding walking speed assessment to dementia risk screenings may help health care providers more accurately identify at-risk individuals. The study was led by an international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Rush University Medical Center, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University (Australia).
MedicalXpress
Stimulation of the vagus nerve strengthens the communication between the stomach and the brain
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
Photo shows a 92-year-old woman that didn't apply sunscreen to her neck for 40 years
Your call to take applying sunscreen seriously.
msn.com
ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease
The search for a way to treat Alzheimer’s disease has puzzled scientists for decades. This may be why some researchers are shifting their focus slightly, investigating whether treating the systems affected by Alzheimer’s (as opposed to the causes) may better help them find a treatment. This is exactly...
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Scientists Grew a Synthetic Mouse Embryo With a Brain And a Beating Heart
Eavesdropping on the earliest conversations between tissues in an emerging life could tell us a lot about organ growth, fertility, and disease in general. It could help prevent early miscarriages, or even tell us how to grow whole replacement organs from scratch. In a monumental leap in stem cell research, an experiment led by researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK has developed a living model of a mouse embryo complete with fluttering heart tissues and the beginnings of a brain. The research advances the recent success of a team comprised of some of the same scientists who pushed the...
Viking Poop Helps Scientists Reconstruct Genome of Ancient Human Parasite
A deep dive into the toilets of the past has given us new insight into the relationship between humans and the worms that love us. By extracting DNA from a range of sources, including "archaeologically-defined latrines" used by the Vikings up to 2,500 years ago, researchers have reconstructed the genome of one of the oldest known human parasites.
'No Other Material Behaves in This Way': Scientist Identify A Compound With A Memory
It isn't alive, and has no structures even approaching the complexity of the brain, but a compound called vanadium dioxide is capable of 'remembering' previous external stimuli, researchers have found. This is the first time this ability has been identified in a material; but it may not be the last. The discovery has some pretty intriguing implications for the development of electronic devices, in particular data processing and storage. "Here we report electronically accessible long-lived structural states in vanadium dioxide that can provide a scheme for data storage and processing," write a team of researchers led by electrical engineer Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo...
What happens in your brain while you sleep?
Our brains don't get a break while we sleep. What happens to this major organ while we snooze?
scitechdaily.com
Predicting the Behavior and Health of Individuals: Why Do Brain Models Fail?
There is no one-size-fits-all brain model. Machine learning has aided scientists in understanding how the brain generates complex human characteristics, revealing patterns of brain activity associated with actions such as working memory, traits such as impulsivity, and conditions such as depression. Scientists can use these methods to develop models of these relationships, which can then be used to make predictions about people’s behavior and health.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
The Freaky Finale of Parasitic Mind Control Captured In Prize-Winning Photo
A mind-controlling fungus that hijacks the free will of insects has been caught on camera, exploding out of its zombie-like victim. The eye-catching photograph is the winner of this year's image competition by BMC Ecology & Evolution, which is in its second year of showcasing the remarkable ways animals and plants interact in the natural world.
ScienceAlert
