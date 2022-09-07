It about time the people in this city wake up to what is going on in City Hall. All with we get are tax increases and a city manager who works for the mayor and city council, not for the taxpayers. It’s about time we get to vote for a city manager as all we have had is one bad city manger after another. The only thing they do is waste tax dollars. It bad enough we have to deal with Biden and his policy-caused prices on gas, food and everything else we need to buy and then we have to deal with a city that is out of control with its spending.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO