Family Initiative to welcome Moss as the first in the Redefining Autism speaker series on Sept. 23
Family Initiative, an autism and child welfare community service organization based in Cape Coral, is hosting a speaker series focused on Redefining Autism this fall. On Friday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m., Haley Moss will be the first in a series of speakers to engage the community in a discussion of inclusion, acceptance and redefining the confines of autism.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
City officials and first responders are inviting the community to join with them in remembering a day that forever changed history. The Cape Coral Fire Department, Cape Coral Police Department and city of Cape Coral will hold a remembrance ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, on the front lawn outside of City Hall Council Chambers starting at 8:30 a.m.
Group seeks subsidy for event trolley
Some of the more popular events in the South Cape include those that involve the various eateries and bars where people can stop in and try craft beers or menu items. Those events require a trolley for people to get from one place to another, which can get pretty pricey if enough of them are done or a lot of people participate.
Education Notes 09-09-22
The University of the Cumberlands has announced the names of the students who received their degrees this August. Among the grads are Trupti Sawant of Cape Coral, who completed a master of business administration, and Victoria Baker of Cape Coral, who completed a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling.
St. Andrew Catholic Church to hold Blue Mass Sept. 17
St. Andrew Catholic Church parishioners are inviting all public safety personnel to a Blue Mass Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m. St. Andrew is at 2628 Del Prado Blvd., S., just south of the Veterans Memorial Parkway overpass in Cape Coral. Guests need not be Catholic to attend the...
UPS looking to hire around 910 employees for holiday season in the Naples and Fort Myers area
UPS announced this week it expects to hire more than 910 seasonal employees in the Naples and Fort Myers area ahead of the holiday rush. Its streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.
Cape council breaks deadlock, sets tentative tax rate
Cape Coral City Council broke its deadlock and set the not-to-exceed property tax rate at the rollback Thursday. The first public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 city budget was delayed 15 minutes because of a power outage at City Hall. This resulted in a shutdown of CapeTV, which could not broadcast the meeting live, since the building was powered via generator. The meeting wrapped up in about an hour.
County sets millage, FY 2023 tentative budget
The Lee County Board of County Commissioners took one step closer to setting a budget at its first public budget hearing Tuesday. The elected board set the not-to-exceed tax rate at 3.7623 mills, a reduction from the current 3.8623 mills, and a $2,645,486,422 total 2022-23 budget, a 12.93 percent increase from the current budget.
Time for an elected city manager
It about time the people in this city wake up to what is going on in City Hall. All with we get are tax increases and a city manager who works for the mayor and city council, not for the taxpayers. It’s about time we get to vote for a city manager as all we have had is one bad city manger after another. The only thing they do is waste tax dollars. It bad enough we have to deal with Biden and his policy-caused prices on gas, food and everything else we need to buy and then we have to deal with a city that is out of control with its spending.
CCPD issues 116 citations in traffic saturation operation (Operation Safe Labor Day)
The Cape Coral Police Department conducted a grant-funded traffic saturation operation Sept. 5, specifically targeting aggressive driving (Operation Safe Labor Day). Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation and its Aggressive Driving grant. This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in 116 citations (37 of those for violating...
Cape city council approves zoning changes
Cape Coral City Council on Wednesday made several decisions regarding zoning changes throughout the city. And in a city where officials say there is a desperate need of commercial property, the unanimous decision to change the zoning of those properties to residential may seems a bit peculiar. However, it is...
CCPD: Man admits he shot stepson
A Cape Coral man is facing a homicide charge after police say he shot and killed his stepson after the 20-year-old tried to intervene in a “heated argument” Wednesday night. Gabriel Fernandez, 53, admitted shooting Brian Nicholas McKellop Jr., Cape Coral Police Department officials said. CCPD officers were...
Thursday’s Mussels-Mets doubleheader rained out
FORT MYERS – Thursday’s doubleheader between the Mighty Mussels and St. Lucie Mets was postponed due to consistent rain at Hammond Stadium. Game 1 will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. today. A decision on Game 2 is to be determined. Gates will...
Prep Report 9-9-22
Mariner 3, Cape Coral 0: The Tritons swept the Seahawks 25-16, 25-25-15. For Cape, Hannah Slutz had 8 kills and 11 digs, while Amber Engelhart had 11 digs. Ida Baker 3, Estero 0: With their 25-17, 25-23, 28-15 win, the Bulldogs improved to 8-2. North Fort Myers 3, South Fort...
Athletes of the Week 09-09-22
The senior leader turned in a pair of solid performances in two Seahawk wins last week. She compiled 26 kills, 27 digs, and 11 aces over the two games. “I felt good on the court and I think as a team, we performed well overall. This year I’m looking to have fun, improve in all areas of my game, and work hard.”
