The drama on LAMH hasn’t slowed down any. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” may be in hiatus mode, but the cast members have stayed consistently featured in the headlines. In particular, there have been a lot of updates about Melody Holt and Martell Holt. Martell sued Melody for full custody of their four children. As it stands, the former couple both have joint custody. However, Martell said he takes issue with not being able to have a say so in who babysits when it’s Melody’s turn to have the kids. In particular, he doesn’t want Melody’s brother and his husband to babysit. So fans have accused Martell of being homophobic. They created a petition and are asking that OWN removes him from the show. Melody also believes that Martell is homophobic.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO