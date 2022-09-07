Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Jason Oppenheim would rather be open about his love life than try to keep secrets. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset star, 45, revealed how difficult it is to keep his private life hidden from the world, which often makes dating feel "overwhelming." Oppenheim and his ex...
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Fans Are Worried About Kimmi Scott’s Health
The drama on LAMH hasn’t slowed down any. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” may be in hiatus mode, but the cast members have stayed consistently featured in the headlines. In particular, there have been a lot of updates about Melody Holt and Martell Holt. Martell sued Melody for full custody of their four children. As it stands, the former couple both have joint custody. However, Martell said he takes issue with not being able to have a say so in who babysits when it’s Melody’s turn to have the kids. In particular, he doesn’t want Melody’s brother and his husband to babysit. So fans have accused Martell of being homophobic. They created a petition and are asking that OWN removes him from the show. Melody also believes that Martell is homophobic.
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Presses Nate to Say ‘I Love You,’ and Fans Worry She’s Moving Too Fast
Stacia wants reassurance from Nate that he's serious about their relationship, but 'Married at First Sight' fans think she might be pushing him too hard.
Brother Praised for Refusing to Attend Sister's Wedding He Is Paying For
The brother refused to attend after his sister decided not to invite his long-term girlfriend to the big day.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei! Details on Daughter Ariel
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?
Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that […]
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding
A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
TODAY.com
David Schwimmer jokingly re-creates Jennifer Aniston’s steamy shower photo
It’s good to have friends who will playfully tease you. Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of herself in the shower on Instagram, announcing a collaboration with her haircare company, LolaVie. The shower snap shows the actor with her soapy hair as her back faces the camera. “Something’s coming,” she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady Join the Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
Stepping into the ballroom! Gabby Windey, Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady are officially joining the season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Bachelorette, 31, Sparks, 32, and Brady, 50, will all be competing against each other in the upcoming installment of the reality series, which is set to […]
Comments / 0