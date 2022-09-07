Read full article on original website
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Local man asked to be part of DeSantis ‘Freedom reigns’ ad
A Pine Island pastor received a call he thought was a prank: Did he want to be part of a campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis?. When he realized it was real, Larry Jinks, pastor of Pine Island First Baptist Church in Saint James City, readily agreed. “The Governor’s team...
capecoralbreeze.com
Pilot year of FAST progress monitoring under way
This year marks the pilot year for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, the new statewide progress monitoring test. “FAST test will provide additional student by student data to help inform their instruction. This particular tool will help teachers be able to drill down to specific students and look at analysis on how students are testing on specific items and if they are being successful and provide items to reteach,” Superintendent Dr. Chistopher Bernier said.
capecoralbreeze.com
Choosing the right plants for your landscape
With so many options available, choosing the right plants for your landscape can be quite the challenge. However, the selection process becomes more manageable with proper planning. Once you have completed the preliminary work, including site analysis, design plan and site preparation, plant selection can take place with better confidence that your selections will be the right plants in the right place.
Comments / 0