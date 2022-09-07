This year marks the pilot year for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, the new statewide progress monitoring test. “FAST test will provide additional student by student data to help inform their instruction. This particular tool will help teachers be able to drill down to specific students and look at analysis on how students are testing on specific items and if they are being successful and provide items to reteach,” Superintendent Dr. Chistopher Bernier said.

