Florida State

capecoralbreeze.com

Pilot year of FAST progress monitoring under way

This year marks the pilot year for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, the new statewide progress monitoring test. “FAST test will provide additional student by student data to help inform their instruction. This particular tool will help teachers be able to drill down to specific students and look at analysis on how students are testing on specific items and if they are being successful and provide items to reteach,” Superintendent Dr. Chistopher Bernier said.
Choosing the right plants for your landscape

With so many options available, choosing the right plants for your landscape can be quite the challenge. However, the selection process becomes more manageable with proper planning. Once you have completed the preliminary work, including site analysis, design plan and site preparation, plant selection can take place with better confidence that your selections will be the right plants in the right place.
