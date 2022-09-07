Read full article on original website
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus. U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations fall again, NY Fed says
(Reuters) -U.S. consumers' inflation expectations slid further in August as gasoline prices extended their steep decline from June's record high, a development likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers weighing how big an interest rate hike to deliver next week. Consumers in August saw inflation at 5.75% over the...
Modern slavery on the rise as crises fuel poverty - U.N. report
GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of people forced into modern forms of slavery has risen by a fifth in recent years to around 50 million on any given day amid a surge in poverty and other crises, the U.N. International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. More than a half of...
USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?
Ukraine's military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'
© Reuters. Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'. Bitcoin spiked on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $1.1 trillion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Cardano 5 Years Ago
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Cardano 5 Years Ago. Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ: SPY (NYSE:SPY)), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: NYSE:DIA) totals return over that stretch have been 64.9%, 112.8% and 45.9% respectively.
Ramsay Health Care Shares Plummet to 5-Mth Low as KKR Deal Collapses
Investing.com-- Shares of Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd (ASX: RHC ) slumped on Tuesday after the firm said that a consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co LP (NYSE: KKR ) declined to increase a takeover offer for the firm. Shares of the firm slumped nearly...
13.09.22 Macro Morning
Another solid night of improving risk sentiment on stock markets, with European bourses up 2% or more across the continent, while Wall Street also continued its rally as traders begin to anticipate tonight’s latest US inflation print. The USD Index continued to pull back, down another 0.6% mainly due to Euro surging above parity while the Australian dollar also tried to get back above the 69 cent level. On bond markets, 10 year Treasury yields lifted further above the 3.3% level with interest rate expectations firming again, now up to a 90% chance of a 75bps rise at the next Fed meeting. Crude oil lifted out of its depressed state with Brent up nearly 2% while iron ore lost about the same as gold tried to get out of its funk, pushing back above the $1720USD per ounce level.
Lawmakers in Australian state pledge allegiance to king
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Lawmakers in an Australian state pledged their allegiance to King Charles III on Tuesday with some using the occasion to call for an Australian republic. Australia’s center-left Labor Party government wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as the nation’s head of state. The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week after a 70-year reign is seen by many as an ideal opportunity for change. Lawmakers from the minor Greens party used their swearing in ceremony in the Victoria Parliament to advocate for an Australian head of state. “We’re here as Victorian MPs to swear allegiance to King Charles III, a new head of state decided for us, but not by us,” Greens leader Samantha Ratnam told reporters before the ceremony, referring to members of Parliament.
Sterling falls to weakest since early 2021 against euro
LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling briefly fell to its lowest level since early 2021 against a robust euro on Monday, while news that Britain's economy grew less than expected in July highlighted a weak growth outlook. A broad pullback in the dollar meant there was some respite for a battered pound, which...
Indus Energy NL (IND)
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indus Energy NL IND.AX : * ASX- SHARES OF INDUS ENERGY WILL BE REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST OF ASX FROM COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON 6 NOV 2019. Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indus Energy NL IND.AX : * UNABLE TO SATISFY CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN NEW ERA, AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH NEW ERA HAS BEEN TERMINATED.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring
(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
Australian business activity remains robust in August-survey
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business confidence picked up for a second month in August as sales stayed surprisingly strong in the face of rising interest rates and high inflation, while intense cost pressures also showed some sign of cooling. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY) Ltd...
Russia's budget surplus tanked in August amid sanctions and slowing natural-gas supplies to Europe
Russia's budget surplus fell to 137 billion rubles in the first eight months of 2022, per Bloomberg. In the first seven months of the year, Russia's budget surplus was 481 billion rubles. The country's budget revenue growth has slowed, while spending has stayed strong. Russia's budget surplus likely fell sharply...
