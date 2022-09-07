Read full article on original website
Related
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain
One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them
Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
Phys.org
First known depictions of two biblical heroines uncovered in ancient Jewish synagogue
As they brushed the last layer of dirt from a small section of mosaic on the synagogue floor, the archaeologists were momentarily baffled by the odd image beginning to emerge. "Then we realized we were looking at the story of Jael pounding the stake through the head of Sisera the Canaanite," said BYU ancient scripture professor Matthew Grey. "We brought out a phone and pulled up Judges 4 to read the story while we uncovered the scene."
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Lost City of Caral: Peru's Ancient Wonder
For centuries, experts have been searching for the Lost City of Caral — an enigmatic ancient city that was lost to time. But now, after extensive excavations, researchers believe they’ve finally found it. What could this lost city possibly have been used for? And why has it remained buried for so long? Read on to find out all about the Lost City of Caral and its mysterious history.
Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
Ship shape: a classic art deco villa in Belgium with a touch of oceanic chic
Yves Plançon, a French property developer who calls himself a “collector of houses”, was searching for a house in Brussels when he came across Villa Gaverzicht for sale in the province of Waregem, east of the Belgian capital. “When I discovered this place, I didn’t hesitate for a second,” he says.
The Observer view on the huge task facing King Charles III to help the UK secure its place in the world
As heir to the British throne, Princess Elizabeth addressed the Commonwealth in a radio broadcast on her 21st birthday. “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be short or long shall be devoted to your service.” In so doing, she accepted her destiny as a future monarch: a lifetime of duty and an identity for evermore indistinguishable from head of state.
U.K.・
IFLScience
Rare Ancient Papyrus Returned To Israel After Hiding In Plain Sight In US For Six Decades
A rare piece of papyrus – perhaps part of an ancient letter – has been returned to Israel after six decades in much colder climes. Lost for close to three millennia in total, the scrap somehow found its way to Montana – before a chance glimpse of a photograph led to its discovery and retrieval. There are only three known papyri from this period in the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) Dead Sea Scrolls collection.
msn.com
Visit Rome on a Budget: Ultimate Rome Budget Travel Guide
Rome is one of Europe’s most impressive travel destinations, but it’s not the cheapest place to visit. It’s common for travelers to spend anywhere between €100-200 a day there, if not more. But is it out of reach for budget travelers?. With that said, it is...
msn.com
Long Lost Origins of Zanzibar’s Stone Town Discovered
Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and...
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
Another winter World Cup? Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece ‘to launch shock 2030 tournament bid’ to rival Spain-Portugal
SAUDI ARABIA are reportedly set to announce a joint bid with Greece and Egypt to host the 2030 World Cup. It could mean ANOTHER winter tournament is on the cards following Qatar later this year. The Times claim an announcement is imminent and that Saudi Arabia would be the lead...
The Netherlands Returns 343 Pre-Hispanic Artifacts to Panama
The Netherlands has returned a trove of pre-Hispanic artifacts to Panama, aiding the country as it works toward its goal of reclaiming looted cultural heritage from international collections. Some 343 ceramic objects were returned on August 29 in what Panama’s Foreign Minister, Erika Mouynes, has called the “largest repatriation of archaeological pieces in the history of Central America.” The Foreign Ministry also reported that another repatriation of heritage objects is set to be received from Italy. According to the ministry, this past March, Panama’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Elizabeth Ward, discovered the ceramic artifacts in the collection of the Leiden University, which supported their return. They will join the collection of...
Comments / 0