Congress & Courts

The Independent

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

FOR MOVEMENT SUNDAY, SEPT. 11Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims' names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

A Question of Standing review: how the CIA undermined American authority

This concise history of the Central Intelligence Agency (235 pages before the notes) manages to include nearly all of the agency’s biggest hits and greatest catastrophes, from coups it sponsored in Iran and Guatemala, through its huge covert cultural and political campaigns to defeat communism in western Europe in the 1950s, to its role in the weapons of mass destruction that never existed in Iraq and the torture it conducted during George W Bush’s war on terror.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

