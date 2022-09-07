Read full article on original website
utah.gov
Cutthroat trout, conservation and wildlife crime stopping
One DWR employee's path from fisheries work at Bear Lake to conservation officer at Strawberry Reservoir, with plenty of cutthroat trout along the way. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. McKay Braley — who has been with the DWR since 2015 — shares how his passion for outdoors work led from a summer job with the Bear Lake aquatics program to a career as a DWR conservation officer in central Utah.
utah.gov
DWR reminding public not to 'ditch a fish' after discovering hundreds of goldfish in WMA pond
Salt Lake City — Thinking about releasing that pet goldfish into the wild? Don't do it! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding Utahns that it's both harmful and illegal to dump unwanted pet fish into local ponds or to move fish you've caught from one waterbody to another.
utah.gov
Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s death
SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 8, 2022) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah to be lowered to the half-staff position in honor of former Queen Elizabeth II. Flags should be lowered immediately until sunset on the day of her interment.
