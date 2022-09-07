Read full article on original website
Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Statements on 21st Anniversary of September 11th
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos released the following statements to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001:. “It has been 21 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. We mourn the lives that were lost on that morning, including nine of our fellow Rhode Islanders. We also remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring their memory and standing with their families because we know that their loved ones' courage, like the spirit of this nation, is strong and can never be broken.
Governor McKee Announces Over $10.5 Million from Federal Government to Help Children and Families
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) will receive more than $10.5 million from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for their Behavioral Health System of Care for Children, Youth, and their families. This System of Care Expansion and Sustainability Grant will provide the State with $10,598,585 over four years.
Governor McKee Announces $11.8M in Community Development Block Grant Funding
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Housing Secretary Josh Saal and the State Office of Housing and Community Development today announced the recipients of more than $11.8 million in grant funding from the Rhode Island Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. After a competitive application and review...
DEM Announces that East Matunuck State Beach Improvement Project is set to start September 13
PROVIDENCE, RI: The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that work will begin Sept. 13 to add another lane to the entrance and strengthen stormwater controls at East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown. DEM anticipates that the almost-$700,000 project, which is being financed by state capital funds and money raised by the 2021 green economy bond, will be finished by January 2023.
