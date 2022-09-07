PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos released the following statements to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001:. “It has been 21 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. We mourn the lives that were lost on that morning, including nine of our fellow Rhode Islanders. We also remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring their memory and standing with their families because we know that their loved ones' courage, like the spirit of this nation, is strong and can never be broken.

