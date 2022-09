Hometown Newspaper of Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Pala, Palomar Mountain & North Escondido since 1974. The Valley Center Fire Protection District last week received a letter from the Insurance Services Office (ISO) that its ISO rating will increase from 3/3X to 2/2X as of December 1, which is an improvement, as the lower the number, the better. According to ISO: “ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program (PPC) plays an important role in the underwriting process at […]

VALLEY CENTER, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO