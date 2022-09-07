ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Reuters

U.S. prepaid college savings plans shine as inflation soars

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - When inflation is low, locking in prices now for something down the road is hardly worth considering. But now it can be a big deal. Just ask Dennis Nolte. The senior vice president for Seacoast Investment Services in Winter Park, Florida, had the foresight to invest a lump sum in Florida's prepaid college tuition plan in 2014 for his daughter Jessica, then aged 12.
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
CNET

Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?

Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
FOXBusiness

Some consumers using credit card rewards to pay for essentials amid high inflation, study says

Americans are leaning into credit card rewards to help offset the rising costs of everyday purchases amid inflation concerns, according to a Wells Fargo study. The study surveyed over 2,000 adults in the U.S. and said that 92% of Americans are worried about rising inflation and nearly half of rewards cardholders have used these earned benefits to help offset the price of some everyday expenses.
CNET

BankAmericard credit card: Debt Relief for No Annual Fee

The BankAmericard® credit card lets new cardholders avoid paying interest charges on the balance of another credit card by transferring it to the BankAmericard. This card features one of the longest introductory interest rates for new purchases and balance transfers alike, so you can also use it to finance large or emergency expenses without breaking the bank.
FOXBusiness

5 ways to avoid falling behind on your personal loan payments

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. When...
Slate

I Need to Confiscate My Wife’s Credit Cards

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m 34, married with kids, and make a solid income (a little over $200,000). We live a great life with a nice house, a wonderful private school for the kids, and take multiple trips each year. In spite of this, I feel like I’m failing at managing our money. I can’t seem to keep our average checking account balance higher than $500 or make any significant impact on our growing credit card debt (total around $35,000).
