(Cedar City, UT) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO