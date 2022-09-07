Read full article on original website
Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect
The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
Olean Man Arrested on Cuba Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday. Olean Police arrested 22-year-old Gage P. Geise on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court relating to charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. Geise was turned over to the Cuba Police Department.
2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
Quattrone: Cooperation of Police Agencies Is Key to Making Drug Arrests
Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the county is a key to making drug arrests. Quattrone was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, just hours after a Dunkirk resident was arrested in a drug bust, which was the north county's second bust in as many days. Quattrone says such investigations into drug sales take time...
Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
Crash kills two and injures one in Cattaraugus County
Two people are dead, and another is in critical condition following a horrific crash in Cattaraugus County. State Police say the crash happened on Route 16 in Yorkshire.
BREAKING: Little Genesee man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after fatal Portville crash
(Photo of Skylar Hess from his Facebook page) Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies charged Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee with second-degree felony manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony second-degree vehicular assault after an accident that killed one teen and injured two others on Saturday at 1 a.m.
Trio Allegedly Busted With Drugs During Westfield Raid
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are facing a slew of charges following a drug raid in Westfield this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road on Thursday. Inside the house, investigators said they seized 1.65 grams of fentanyl,...
Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into […]
NY man charged with assaulting agent at Buffalo FBI office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an FBI agent after he was denied entry to the bureau’s Buffalo, New York office, federal authorities announced. Tyler Collins, of Buffalo, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of assaulting a federal...
All Clear At JCC Cattaraugus County
This is a live camera at the campus entrance in Olean. Olean Police were there after reports of a person with a weapon...
Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
Double fatal collision
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 P.M., Troopers out of SP Machias responded to a one vehicle collision into a utility pole on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire. Investigation determined that a 2008 Pontiac G5 was traveling north bound on State Route 16. The Pontiac was observed by multiple witnesses operating erratically before it exited the eastern shoulder of the road causing it to go airborne and strike a utility pole. The driver, Jarrett D. Kile, 30 of Arcade, NY and front seat passenger, Willie J. Boyles, 33 of Delevan, NY were ejected from the vehicle. Kile was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cattaraugus County Coroner and Boyles was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville and later succumb to his injures. The rear seat passenger, Amber L. Cosentino, 31 of Delevan, NY was transported to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition with multiple injuries.
Ex-girlfriend hit with felony charge in Boston burglary
Investigators determined Christine Cooper of Collins, the ex-girlfriend of the victim, took items from the Boston apartment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Collins woman charged with felony burglary
A Collins woman is facing felony burglary and petit larceny charges after an investigation into the burglary of an apartment. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 51-year-old Christine Cooper after an investigation into the break-in on Boston State Road last Saturday. Sheriff's deputies who responded to the call observed dirty footprints in a room, an open window and a screen out of place. The case was turned over to detectives, who later determined that the items taken from the apartment were in Cooper's residence. Cooper was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and was later released without bail following her arraignment.
Drug Bust in Town of Westfield Nets Three Arrests
A several months-long investigation into drug sales in the Westfield area resulted into three arrests Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Division and the Dunkirk Police Department, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield at about 6:00 AM. Inside the residence, investigators found 1.65 grams of fentanyl, 0.53 grams of ketamine, 65 dosage units of clonazepam, scales and drug packaging material, four long guns, and $352 in cash. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II of the Felton Road address, along with 37-year-old William Petsch of Brocton, were taken into custody. Campbell and Baker were both charged with 3rd-, 5th-, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Petsch was charged with 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo. Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road...
South Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a shooting from last year. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.
20-year-old man charged in fatal crash in Portville
A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing DWI, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the 2nd degree after an investigation into a fatal crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Portville last Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb has announced the arrest of Skyler Hess of Little Genesee. Hess was driving a pickup truck that hit a legally parked Jeep on the side of Route 417. The impact of the collision propelled the Jeep across a lawn, striking a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him. The truck continued on to hit a parked sedan before also veering across the yard and striking a tree. Two females, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were injured in the crash. The 18-year-old remains in critical condition at ECMC in Buffalo. The investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Hess, who was taken into custody and arraigned in Portville Town Court. Hess was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. The Sheriff's Offices says Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau continues the investigation, with additional charges pending.
Olean Runaway Found Safe
A missing Olean teen has been found safe. Olean Police had reported Mackenzie Barclay as a runaway after she had been away from her home for about a week, and asked for the public’s help in finding her. Early Friday morning the Police released a statement that said Barclay...
