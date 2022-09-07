Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
French-Style Estate Surrounded by 15,000 Acres of Open Green Space Up for Auction
The grounds have a reflecting pool with statues of galloping horses and a meandering infinity-edge pool. A fairytale-like French-style compound atop a private knoll in Sherwood Country Club in California’s chic Westlake Village will be sold in an online auction starting Friday. The sale, by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, will...
mansionglobal.com
Making Your Entryway More Inviting
Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we explore how to design an entryway for function. The front entry is an important design moment for any home: It sets the tone for what’s...
mansionglobal.com
Restored Period House in the English Countryside Boasts Designer Gardens and a Fascinating History
Period Living and Designer Gardens Outside Cambridge, U.K. Location: Great Abington, Cambridgeshire, U.K. Price: £3.25 million (US$3.78 million) Abington Lodge, set on 19 acres of gardens in Cambridgeshire, is a period English countryside estate with an impressive Grade II-listed house. “The current owners have lived at Abington Lodge since...
architizer.com
Healing Green: Architects Are Breaking Down a Long Tradition of Sterile Healthcare Design
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. That nature can help cure people both physically and mentally is not a new concept. Architects are using greenery to help combat the sterility of modern healthcare facilities, yet it is not usually not easy to achieve the ideal result. Explore different approaches to ‘green healthcare’ with the following six projects of different sites and sizes.
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,389 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.35 Million
This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,389 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Ray Miller. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Other amazing features include: organized closets, landscaping and hardscaping by Kemora Landscapes, a mudroom with benches, storage and coat hooks at the back door, two zoned HVAC systems, tankless hot water heater, Pella windows, designer lighting, and hardwood floors throughout the first and second levels. The main level welcomes you with an open floor plan and flexible space for the living and dining areas and there is a wonderful office behind a barn door. The primary suite has a walk-in closet, a bathroom with a separate water closet, heated floors, a spa-like shower, two sinks and a spacious private terrace. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The backyard has a large bluestone patio, raised garden beds and an original brick two car garage that is outfitted for electric car charging.
mansionglobal.com
Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million
This home in Oneonta, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The former “manure house” is now a chic 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceiling, and the former “Feedhouse” is now a cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath, cottage w/a deck overlooking the 270+ acre backyard. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily: How to Stage an Open House in a Post-Covid World, August Price Growth in Dubai Declined to Slowest Pace in 18 Months, and More
Baking Cookies and Bread? Open Houses Are Back in Force, Here’s How Sellers Should Prepare in a Covid World. Cleanliness can’t be overstated and many home buyers are still uneasy about finger foods or even lingering too long in someone else’s house. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF...
mansionglobal.com
More Than 250-Year-Old New York Farmhouse Lists for $6.5 Million
A historic house in upstate New York—one that’s been home to a host of celebrities, as well as the local library—hit the market Tuesday for $6.5 million. A historic house in upstate New York—one that’s been home to a host of celebrities, as well as the local library—hit the market Tuesday for $6.5 million.
mansionglobal.com
Sturdy Revivalist Architecture and a Sense of Community Abound in Austin’s Pemberton Heights
One of the most established, exclusive and expensive neighborhoods in Austin, Texas, has an air of history and sophistication coupled with down-home neighborliness. Minutes from the city’s downtown, “it has an extensive legacy of being home to some of Austin’s most influential residents with a close-knit traditional neighborhood feel,” said Nicole Kessler, broker associate of the Nicole Kessler Group at Compass.
mansionglobal.com
Ken Griffin Is the Buyer Behind $106.875 Million Miami Deal
Adrienne Arsht’s 4-acre Miami estate has sold for over $100 million. A waterfront estate in Miami’s Coconut Grove area has sold for $106.875 million, setting a record for Miami-Dade County and becoming the first Miami home to cross the nine-figure price threshold, according to the listing agent, Ashley Cusack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.
mansionglobal.com
San Francisco Mansion With the ‘Pacific Ocean as Your Backyard’ Lists for $32 Million
A San Francisco mansion on the edge of the Pacific Ocean is set to hit the market Friday for $32 million. A San Francisco mansion on the edge of the Pacific Ocean is set to hit the market Friday for $32 million. The 7,540-square-foot home is located in the city’s...
mansionglobal.com
East Moriches, New York, Home With 3,600 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.65 Million
This exceptional home located in East Moriches, New York, features 3,600 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Letticia Lettieri. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The expansive living room includes a wide hearth fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry, an entire wall of glass, and seamless flow to a fabulous bluestone patio shaded by a wisteria-covered pergola with bayfront vistas. There's even a detached enclosed dining room with sliding barn doors that open to the rest of the outside living space. This unique opportunity includes an outdoor living space that can only be described as spectacular. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Perfectly situated between indoor and outdoor spaces, you'll find a roomy center island, high-end amenities, an abundance of counter space and storage. The backyard lawn gently slopes to the water's edge and private sandy beach, and the outdoor living area includes kitchen with grill and pizza oven, sunken custom stone patio dining area, a covered pavilion with stone columns and rustic style roof and rafters, and fantastic wood burning fireplace.
mansionglobal.com
Crypto Exec Pays $18.3 Million for Brooklyn Heights Brownstone
In New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, a brownstone with a separate carriage house has sold for $18.3 million. Cryptocurrency executive Joseph Lallouz and his wife, Chloe Thevenoz, have bought a Brooklyn townhouse for $18.3 million, according to property records. The Brooklyn Heights property comprises a five-story brownstone with...
mansionglobal.com
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,840 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 2,840 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Andrea Dunlop. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Greeted by an inviting wrap around front porch and beautiful original front door, inside you'll find original wood floors, wood trim and wainscoting, pocket doors, newer custom blinds and drapes and a stunning original built-in china cabinet and an upstairs linen closet with built-in drawers. Gorgeous 2-story Historic West Adams craftsman in coveted Western Heights HPOZ, ideal mid-block location on a picture-perfect street, with wonderful neighbors. Great layout, with living, formal dining, den, plus an office with its own bathroom downstairs (great for pool guests), a separate laundry room (including newer washer and dryer), and updated gourmet kitchen overlooking the backyard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The house has been recently renovated with new central heat and air, updated plumbing and electric, newer roof, foundation up to code, new sewer line, newer tankless water heater, freshly painted inside and out, and best of all, a completely renovated deep micro-pebble pool with a custom 15 foot bench for lounging! The backyard is an entertainer's paradise, with a spacious deck, barbeque and nicely landscaped pool surround.
Tree Hugger
New Wooden Office Building by Waugh Thistleton Is Absolutely 'LVLy'
The Black and White Building is a future office structure in London's Shoreditch neighborhood that started construction this summer under the helm of Waugh Thistleton Architects’ founding director Andrew Waugh. Upon completion in winter 2022, the building is slated to be the tallest engineered timber office building in central London.
mansionglobal.com
Hidden House With a Secret Entrance in London Asks £3.4 Million
This newly converted home in London is on the market. An architectural home that’s quite literally hidden away in the heart of London’s posh Islington neighborhood has come to the market for £3.4 million (US$3.95 million). Newly converted from a former warehouse by Kennedy Twaddle Architects, the...
