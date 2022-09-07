Read full article on original website
Quattrone: Cooperation of Police Agencies Is Key to Making Drug Arrests
Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the county is a key to making drug arrests. Quattrone was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, just hours after a Dunkirk resident was arrested in a drug bust, which was the north county's second bust in as many days. Quattrone says such investigations into drug sales take time...
Drug probe results in Dunkirk man's arrest
An investigation into illegal drug sales that lasted several months in the city of Dunkirk resulted in the arrest of a city man early Friday morning. 59-year-old Justo Luis Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree. Narcotic investigators from the Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and DPD's SRT, executed a search warrant around 5:30 am at 201 Deer Street. Investigators located Gonzalez, along with 3.27 grams of fentanyl, 0.73 grams of crack cocaine, 20.5 dosage units of alprazolam, a digital scale, packaging material and cash. Gonzalez was transported to Dunkirk Police Department and later arraigned in Dunkirk City Court.
Olean Man Arrested on Cuba Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday. Olean Police arrested 22-year-old Gage P. Geise on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court relating to charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. Geise was turned over to the Cuba Police Department.
Trio Allegedly Busted With Drugs During Westfield Raid
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are facing a slew of charges following a drug raid in Westfield this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road on Thursday. Inside the house, investigators said they seized 1.65 grams of fentanyl,...
Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect
The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
Drug Bust in Town of Westfield Nets Three Arrests
A several months-long investigation into drug sales in the Westfield area resulted into three arrests Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Division and the Dunkirk Police Department, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield at about 6:00 AM. Inside the residence, investigators found 1.65 grams of fentanyl, 0.53 grams of ketamine, 65 dosage units of clonazepam, scales and drug packaging material, four long guns, and $352 in cash. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II of the Felton Road address, along with 37-year-old William Petsch of Brocton, were taken into custody. Campbell and Baker were both charged with 3rd-, 5th-, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Petsch was charged with 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County
BREAKING: Little Genesee man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after fatal Portville crash
(Photo of Skylar Hess from his Facebook page) Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies charged Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee with second-degree felony manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony second-degree vehicular assault after an accident that killed one teen and injured two others on Saturday at 1 a.m.
Collins woman charged with felony burglary
A Collins woman is facing felony burglary and petit larceny charges after an investigation into the burglary of an apartment. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 51-year-old Christine Cooper after an investigation into the break-in on Boston State Road last Saturday. Sheriff's deputies who responded to the call observed dirty footprints in a room, an open window and a screen out of place. The case was turned over to detectives, who later determined that the items taken from the apartment were in Cooper's residence. Cooper was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and was later released without bail following her arraignment.
Driver in Portville Crash Charged
Charges have been filed against the driver in the fatal crash in Portville last Saturday. 20-year-old Skyler J. Hess of Little Genesee has been charged with Felony Vehicular Manslaughter, Felony Vehicular Assault, and Driving while intoxicated in connection with the accident in the early morning hours of September 3rd. Deputies...
Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid
Ex-girlfriend hit with felony charge in Boston burglary
Investigators determined Christine Cooper of Collins, the ex-girlfriend of the victim, took items from the Boston apartment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
20-year-old man charged in fatal crash in Portville
A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing DWI, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the 2nd degree after an investigation into a fatal crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Portville last Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb has announced the arrest of Skyler Hess of Little Genesee. Hess was driving a pickup truck that hit a legally parked Jeep on the side of Route 417. The impact of the collision propelled the Jeep across a lawn, striking a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him. The truck continued on to hit a parked sedan before also veering across the yard and striking a tree. Two females, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were injured in the crash. The 18-year-old remains in critical condition at ECMC in Buffalo. The investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Hess, who was taken into custody and arraigned in Portville Town Court. Hess was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. The Sheriff's Offices says Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau continues the investigation, with additional charges pending.
Cambridge Springs driver arrested after PSP pit maneuvers his F-150
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested after a hit and run in North East Township. Pennsylvania State Police troopers had to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched for a Ford F-150 that allegedly struck a victim at the 9700 block […]
Man Nearly Hits School Bus while Leading Troopers on Pursuit
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man who nearly hit a school bus while leading troopers on a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in eastern Erie County. The crash was reported in the 9700 block of E. Lake Rd. in North East Township on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. Troopers were told...
Crash kills two and injures one in Cattaraugus County
Two people are dead, and another is in critical condition following a horrific crash in Cattaraugus County. State Police say the crash happened on Route 16 in Yorkshire.
Traffic Stop in Portland Leads to Arrest of Sherman Man for Meth Possession
A Sherman man was taken into custody on a drug possession charge following a traffic stop Monday evening in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Allan Detweiler for a violation on Route 20 at about 7:15 PM. An investigation revealed that he was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and was also driving with a suspended license. Detweiler was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no distinct number plate and unregistered trailer. He is scheduled to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
Jamestown Man Arrested After Damaging Several Police Vehicles
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was Arrested Tuesday Night after allegedly damaging several police vehicles. Jamestown Police Officers were alerted to a disturbance in front of the police station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers made contact with several witnesses who stated that a...
Sept. 7, 2022 Police Blotter
Jeremy Atwood, 38, Warren was cited for Criminal Mischief on 08/25/2022 following an investigation into damage to a building belonging to a local business. William Wilcox, 30, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking & Receiving Stolen Property on 08/01/2022 following an investigation of a theft from his employer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
All Clear At JCC Cattaraugus County
This is a live camera at the campus entrance in Olean. Olean Police were there after reports of a person with a weapon...
