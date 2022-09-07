PISCATAWAY, N.J. – In its first meeting in 29 years, the Rutgers men's soccer team defeated Rider, 2-1, on Friday night to stay unbeaten through three games. Jason Bouregy and MD Myers each tallied goals for the Scarlet Knights to close out the first half, while the Broncs added a score to start the second half. Aurie Briscoe made his second start of the season in net, earning two saves.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO