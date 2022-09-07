Read full article on original website
Men's Soccer Stays Unbeaten Through Three Games with 2-1 Win Over Rider
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – In its first meeting in 29 years, the Rutgers men's soccer team defeated Rider, 2-1, on Friday night to stay unbeaten through three games. Jason Bouregy and MD Myers each tallied goals for the Scarlet Knights to close out the first half, while the Broncs added a score to start the second half. Aurie Briscoe made his second start of the season in net, earning two saves.
Tennis Announces 2022 Fall Slate
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Head coach Hilary Ritchie has announced the fall 2022 schedule for the Rutgers women's tennis team. The Scarlet Knights will compete in five tournaments, traveling to Princeton and Yale twice, in addition to Dartmouth. "I am very excited about the upcoming year and our schedule," Ritchie...
No. 15 Field Hockey Earns Road Ranked Win in Double OT
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – No. 15 Rutgers field hockey earned its third straight win, claiming a victory in its first road game of the season by downing No. 25 Monmouth, 1-0. Marique Dieudonne scored the golden goal in double-overtime to send the Scarlet Knights home as victors. The...
