Marshall County's Terry Birdsong retires after 26 years of coaching
BENTON, KY -- Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous twenty-six year head coaching career. Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He...
kentuckytoday.com
This female PK making difference at Trigg County
CADIZ, Ky. (KT) – PK has a double meaning for Olivia Noffsinger. Not only is she a Pastor’s Kid – the daughter of Southside Baptist Senior Pastor Kyle Noffsinger and wife April – but she’s also the placekicker for the Trigg County High School football team.
radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman donates $1,000 to Murray Middle Band in son's memory
MURRAY, KY — In 2016, Brandon Myers died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 31. Recently, Myers' mother, Lisa Boyd, donated $1,000 to the Murray Middle School Band in his memory. The school district says Myers was a talented musician who played the guitar, dulcimer, banjo...
Murray State News
Cinema International begins fall 2022 showings
Cinema International is back for the fall 2022 semester with another lineup of global films, kicking off September’s showings with “Victoria and Abdul” in collaboration with the history department. Cinema International is a 40-year-old program that presents 10 films each semester that showcase the numerous cultures and...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter of Almo, Kentucky, man
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July. The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder...
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Tractor
A man was severely injured in an accident while using a tractor on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was severely injured when he was run over by a tractor just before 3 pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
WTVQ
Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat
CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church
PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Cancer Program hosting free skin-cancer screening at Mercy Health
PADUCAH — According to the Skin Care Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime. Skin cancer is highly treatable when detected early, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and that's why it's important to get screened. Thanks to a partnership...
radionwtn.com
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
Kentucky juvenile arrested after making ‘disturbing’ threats to school, staff, state police say
A Kentucky juvenile has been charged after police say the student made threats against the school on social media Monday night. Hickman County High School administrators confirmed Wednesday that a male student had made the threat. School officials contacted law enforcement to investigate. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public invited to view placement of 700 foot, 5.2 million pound steel truss on new Cumberland River Bridge
SMITHLAND, KY — After months of construction and planning, crews are finally ready to place the massive 700 ft. steel truss on the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truss will be moved and placed over a...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
