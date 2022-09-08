ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin sues nephew, alleges million-dollar losses

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXLO9_0hmRqxSW00

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse.

Martin's lawyers said the claim by the nephew, which he has since racanted, has cost the singer millions of dollars in lost income.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. territory’s Court of First Instance alleges that Martin has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “troubled” nephew for economic reasons. It further alleges that if the nephew does not obtain any financial benefit, he would continue to “assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist.”

The lawsuit contends the harassment has continued even though Martin’s nephew, identified as Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, admitted under oath in July that he had never been sexually assaulted by the artist.

Sánchez had previously taken legal action against his uncle based on those false allegations, which prompted a judge in Puerto Rico to issue a restraining order against Martin in July that a court later suspended.

Those allegations cost Martin at least $10 million in lost income as a result of canceled contracts and projects as well as $20 million in damages to his reputation, according to the lawsuit.

The attorney who represented Sánchez in that case could not be immediately reached for comment. It wasn’t clear if she also would be representing Sánchez in the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit stated that from October 2021 to January 2022, Sánchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the majority of them “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose.”

It also accused Sánchez of publishing Martin’s private number on Instagram , which forced the singer to change his number.

Several months then went by without Sánchez sending a message until he requested the protection order in July against Martin, according to the lawsuit.

It also said Sánchez falsely alleged that he had had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that Martin supposedly did not want the relationship to end and kept calling Sánchez with frequency.

“Nothing further from the truth,” according to the lawsuit.

It also said two restraining orders had previously been filed against Sánchez in an unrelated stalking case.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair

Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ricky Martin Files $20M Suit Against Nephew Who Accused Him Of Abuse

Ricky Martin is fighting back against sexual abuse allegations. Back in July, the star's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accused him of domestic abuse and incest. On Wednesday, the "La Vida Loca" singer responded by countersuing the 21 year old for $20 million dollar, claiming that Sanchez was attempting to “assassinate” his reputation. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Martin says he's been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person," referencing his nephew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
People

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'

Tiffany Haddish's lawyer called the accusations "bogus claims" and said the actress "would not be shaken down" Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being accused of molestation. Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs, leaving them "traumatized for life." The plaintiff claimed that Haddish was a "longtime family friend"...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Puerto Rican#Court Of First Instance
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’

A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
OK! Magazine

Alec Baldwin Slammed With $25 Million Lawsuit From Late Marine's Family Who Claim Actor Painted Them As Insurrectionists

Legal woes are brewing for Alec Baldwin. On Friday, August 26, the family of late Marine Rylee J. McCollum once again sued the actor for defamation negligence, alleged invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming he made them the targets of death threats and more when he insinuated on social media that they were insurrectionists.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno’s Boss Laura Delgado Was Once Convicted of Tax Return Scam

An interesting backstory. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno’s real estate boss, Laura Delgado, was once convicted of a tax return scam, In Touch can confirm. According to documents obtained by In Touch from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons, Delgado was sentenced to 51 months in prison for filing $3.6 million in false tax returns in October 2014. Delgado was also ordered to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution to the government.
NORCROSS, GA
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy