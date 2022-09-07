ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County Democratic Party 2022 Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic set for Oct. 1

The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1. The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced.
Vanderbilt University News

The Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center, named National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Hub lead institution

Vanderbilt University has been chosen by the National Science Foundation to lead the new Mid-South Innovation Corps Hub, a group of nine universities that make up a regional coalition of diverse, tech-forward institutions to promote inclusive innovation, spur economic development and prosperity and transform Midsouth metro areas into growth and commercialization centers for STEM-related technologies.
belmont.edu

Dr. Darrell Gwaltney, Dean of Belmont’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry, Announces Retirement

Dr. Darrell Gwaltney has announced his plan to retire as Dean of Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry (CTCM), effective the end of the Fall 2022 semester. Gwaltney came to Belmont in May 2004 when the University had just under 4,000 students and the School of Religion served about 1,900 students. Today, Belmont’s student body has grown to 8,995 and CTCM serves more than 4,000 students each year, underscoring Gwaltney’s leadership throughout the more than 18 years since he joined Belmont.
Vanderbilt University News

Fall Library Fellowship Still Accepting Applications

The Buchanan Library Fellowship program supports hands-on student learning opportunities that build desirable skills and deepen students’ understanding of resources and services in Vanderbilt Libraries. With a focus on undergraduate instruction, the program connects faculty and professional librarians with students to work on experiential library projects and present their work at the end of their fellowship. Fellows learn new skills, earn money and complete immersive projects that add to their expertise and resumes. Projects may involve curating a physical or online exhibition, developing information literacy skills, contributing new research to academic databases or building technology skills. Through the Buchanan Library Fellowship program, our libraries promote student research.
Tennessee Tribune

Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer

Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
