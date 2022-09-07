Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Democratic Party 2022 Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic set for Oct. 1
The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1. The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced.
Tennessee Tribune
Multicultural Festival in Nashville Held to Spread Awareness to Stop Asian Hate
NASHVILLE, TN —The Korean American Association of Greater Nashville held a festival Saturday, August 27 to commemorate 77 years since the end of the Second World War and to celebrate Korea-US relations, and promote peace among all peoples at the War Memorial Building and Legislative Plaza. Rabecca Shin, president...
Vanderbilt University News
The Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center, named National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Hub lead institution
Vanderbilt University has been chosen by the National Science Foundation to lead the new Mid-South Innovation Corps Hub, a group of nine universities that make up a regional coalition of diverse, tech-forward institutions to promote inclusive innovation, spur economic development and prosperity and transform Midsouth metro areas into growth and commercialization centers for STEM-related technologies.
Sidelines
Womack Lane Apartments to be torn down: Combatting the Campus housing crisis for Students to come
Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor and Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. Womack Lane Apartments are on the list to be demolished to make room for more updated student housing on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. While this project is still in the discussion phase, and other...
belmont.edu
Dr. Darrell Gwaltney, Dean of Belmont’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry, Announces Retirement
Dr. Darrell Gwaltney has announced his plan to retire as Dean of Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry (CTCM), effective the end of the Fall 2022 semester. Gwaltney came to Belmont in May 2004 when the University had just under 4,000 students and the School of Religion served about 1,900 students. Today, Belmont’s student body has grown to 8,995 and CTCM serves more than 4,000 students each year, underscoring Gwaltney’s leadership throughout the more than 18 years since he joined Belmont.
Vanderbilt University News
Fall Library Fellowship Still Accepting Applications
The Buchanan Library Fellowship program supports hands-on student learning opportunities that build desirable skills and deepen students’ understanding of resources and services in Vanderbilt Libraries. With a focus on undergraduate instruction, the program connects faculty and professional librarians with students to work on experiential library projects and present their work at the end of their fellowship. Fellows learn new skills, earn money and complete immersive projects that add to their expertise and resumes. Projects may involve curating a physical or online exhibition, developing information literacy skills, contributing new research to academic databases or building technology skills. Through the Buchanan Library Fellowship program, our libraries promote student research.
Tennessee Tribune
Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer
Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
Tennessee cities' leaders condemn state abortion ban through resolution
In the wake of doctors now facing felonies if they perform abortions, more Tennessee cities are coming out against the state's ban, set in motion by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
wilsonpost.com
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally blames 'pro-abortion extremists' for Metro's $500K travel plan
A proposal to provide a half-million dollar taxpayer-funded grant to provide financial support to women traveling outside of Tennessee for an abortion is drawing criticism from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who called the move an attempt to “subvert the will of the people.”. Nashville’s Metro Council will vote next...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Inflation cuts starting salary for Metro teachers despite recent increases
There are more than 120 teacher positions still open as of a couple of weeks ago in Metro Nashville Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: How the city became a destination for Kurdish families, and how the community is evolving
You may be aware that Nashville is home to the biggest population of Kurdish people in the United States — Kurds, who are considered the largest ethnic group in the world without a sovereign state. But one Curious Nashville listener asked how Nashville came to be such a destination for Kurds. The answer is multi-layered.
‘Felt like a slap in the face’: Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, retired weeks before deadline
City employees in Clarksville who worked through the worst of the pandemic are upset, after being left out of hazard pay because of a technical deadline.
MNPS students can now sign up for free dance classes
Dance classes are open and free for all MNPS students from grades 5 through 12. Classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays at the Nashville School of the Arts.
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
