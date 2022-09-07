ELKHART, Ind. — LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) – which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries – announced Thursday (Sept. 8) that it will hold an Investor Briefing with financial analysts and institutional investors from 9 a.m. to noon ET, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the company’s Furrion Innovation Center in Elkhart, Ind.

