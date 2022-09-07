Read full article on original website
RV Industry ‘Runs with Spoons’ for Bashor Children’s Home
Celebrity chefs serving up food and fun helped raise about $350,000 for the Bashor Children’s Home Thursday evening (Sept. 8) during the Running with Spoons fundraiser, held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart, Ind. The RV industry was well represented at the event, which...
BAL RV Products to Host Slideout Training During Open House
The sessions will be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (Sept 26, 27, and 28), and there will be two sessions each day – one at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. – at its facilities located at 2600 Jeanwood Drive, Elkhart, Ind. Participants will receive a formal...
Economist to Headline RVWA Open House Breakfast Sept. 27
The RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) will be hosting its second Open House Breakfast from 7:15-8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Elkhart, Ind. Headlining the event is Economic Analyst Lauren Stockli, who will discuss current economic conditions and what they mean for the future of the RV industry. Stockli is a team lead at ITR Economics, the firm behind the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) quarterly RV Roadsigns shipment forecast.
Brian Stout Named VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs
BROOKFIELD, Wis. – REV Group Inc., announced in a press release the promotion of Brian Stout to vice president and general manager of Midwest Automotive Designs LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past 10 years, serving as the director of operations for the past three years. He will report to REV Recreation Segment President Mike Lanciotti.
RVTI Now Offering Hybrid Training Option for Level 2 Courses
With that in mind, the Institute has several training options to choose from as you navigate through your RV technician career path journey. For those who are interested in becoming Level 2 certified, a hybrid training program is one of the available options. Level 2 hybrid learners complete 11 weeks...
LCI Industries to Host In-Person Investor Briefing on Sept. 28
ELKHART, Ind. — LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) – which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries – announced Thursday (Sept. 8) that it will hold an Investor Briefing with financial analysts and institutional investors from 9 a.m. to noon ET, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the company’s Furrion Innovation Center in Elkhart, Ind.
