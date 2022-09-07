ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

wtvbam.com

County Commissioners bring forward Lake George lake level assessment roll

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted during their Thursday work session to bring forward to next week’s meeting a resolution which establishes the Lake George lake level assessment roll. Drain Commissioner and Department of Public Works Director Michael Hard conducted a public hearing...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
rvbusiness.com

RV Industry ‘Runs with Spoons’ for Bashor Children’s Home

Celebrity chefs serving up food and fun helped raise about $350,000 for the Bashor Children’s Home Thursday evening (Sept. 8) during the Running with Spoons fundraiser, held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart, Ind. The RV industry was well represented at the event, which...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

BAL RV Products to Host Slideout Training During Open House

The sessions will be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (Sept 26, 27, and 28), and there will be two sessions each day – one at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. – at its facilities located at 2600 Jeanwood Drive, Elkhart, Ind. Participants will receive a formal...
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
AUBURN, IN
rvbusiness.com

Economist to Headline RVWA Open House Breakfast Sept. 27

The RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) will be hosting its second Open House Breakfast from 7:15-8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Elkhart, Ind. Headlining the event is Economic Analyst Lauren Stockli, who will discuss current economic conditions and what they mean for the future of the RV industry. Stockli is a team lead at ITR Economics, the firm behind the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) quarterly RV Roadsigns shipment forecast.
ELKHART, IN
rvbusiness.com

Brian Stout Named VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs

BROOKFIELD, Wis. – REV Group Inc., announced in a press release the promotion of Brian Stout to vice president and general manager of Midwest Automotive Designs LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past 10 years, serving as the director of operations for the past three years. He will report to REV Recreation Segment President Mike Lanciotti.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

