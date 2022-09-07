Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Volleyball Sweeps Day 1 in IVHOF Clash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – It was an impressive day one performance for the Bentley University Falcons during the International Volleyball Hall of Fame Clash at American International College Friday. Coach Joey Pacis' Falcons improved to 7-3 by sweeping both Molloy College and Saint Anselm College. The scores against Molloy were...
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Falls to Post in Home Opener
6-4 Nina Langenfeld / Natalia Ramos (POST) def. Makena Romagnano / Anna Lang (BEN) Oceane Mallevre / Julia D'Occhio (POST) def. Bisma Shaikh / Remi LeSage (BEN) Annunciata De-Souza (POST) def. Makena Romagnano (BEN) 6-3, 6-0 Micaela Rosignuolo (POST) def. Maria Mella (BEN) 6-4, 6-2 Oceane Mallevre (POST) def. Adriano...
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Fall Golf Schedule Starts Monday in New Hampshire
WALTHAM, Mass. – Six tournaments are on the 2022 Bentley University fall golf schedule with the season getting underway Monday and Tuesday at Southern New Hampshire University's Granite State Opener. Brian Bain's debut as Bentley's head coach will come in the first of two tournaments on the schedule that...
Golden Knights grind out a win in home opener
Georgetown – The Sussex Central Golden Knights locked into a defensive battle with Salesianum in their home opener on a night where they paid tribute to the Armed Forces. Andrew Long went around the left end for a 45 yard touchdown with six minutes to go in the first half. The score would stand for the next 30 minutes as ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smyrna opens season without Coach Judy
Delaware Live-302 Sports has learned that the Smyrna Eagles football team will open the 2022 season at Arundel, Maryland without head coach Mike Judy. Defensive Coordinator Dan Wagner sent an email to me earlier today in response to a question regarding the starting quarterback. “Glenn, Coach Judy is out on a temporary medical leave of absence (non-life threatening) and ... Read More
papreplive.com
Jalen Harris, Chester football airs out 47-10 win over Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE >> Chester’s football team was in a brief, unfamiliar position. Having outscored teams 112-0 entering their Week 3 matchup against Phoenixville, the Clippers found themselves not only down for the first time, but trading blows in the first half. But after trailing 10-8 in the second quarter, Chester...
WGMD Radio
Gold Alert for Missing Dover Teen
Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 13 year old Autumn Dischar of Dover. Police say she suffers from multiple conditions that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Dischar is white, 5′ 3” and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She left her home at 6:45pm and was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants and no shoes. Dischar was last seen walking towards Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace. If you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: LaToya Rodriguez
Latoya Rodriguez is an Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Millennium Marriage, LLC, and Transportation Coordinator for Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, as well as this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I’m originally from Chester, PA, my family moved to Delaware in 1988. As part of my internship credit at Wilmington University...
fox29.com
Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix
Start your engine! Coatesville is gearing up for their annual Invitational Vintage Grand Prix! The events begin with a Prixview party on September 15th with the Grand Prix happening September 17th. Vintage race cars and motorcycles will drive through the city streets while people enjoy food and drinks.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
WGMD Radio
Update: Missing Dover Girl Located
Dover Police report that a 12-year-old girl who was being sought has been located, and an alert for her has been canceled. Police said she was believed to be a voluntary runaway when she was seen leaving her home Thursday evening.
WDEL 1150AM
Triple shooting in Wilmington
Three people were shot in Wilmington Wednesday night. Police say the incident happened in the area of 27th and Tatnall Streets around 11 p.m. Two men, aged 22 and 31, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 22-year old woman was listed in stable condition. Wilmington Police are...
WDEL 1150AM
Colonial turns to Zoom to combat teacher shortage
Some students in the Colonial School District will be taking classes through Zoom as the district contends with the nationwide teacher shortage. Colonial officials said they have been unable to fill over 20 teaching vacancies, with the biggest effects being felt at William Penn High School and Gunning Medford Middle School.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing New Castle Man
(New Castle, Del.-19720) New Castle County Police have issued a Gold Alert for a John Brown, 47, of New Castle. On Thursday (9/8), at approximately 1: 20 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of Delaware Drive in Collins Park after they were alerted, he made comments that were of a concern for his welfare. Police arrived onscene, but were unable to locate John.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Women Critical in Del. Police-Involved Shooting
Two women were hospitalized Friday night after a police-involved shooting at a Delaware apartment complex, authorities said. At around 8:30 p.m., New Castle County police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fairway Road in Newark, Del., police said. At the scene, officers found a woman actively...
Newark Woman Charged with Fifth DUI
NEWARK, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest
Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
Comments / 0