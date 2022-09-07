Read full article on original website
Kalispell library gets bullet-riddled books in donation bin, three staff resign
Three library advisors have resigned from the Kalispell library after workers found books shot with what police believe was a .22 caliber rifle in a book donation bin, the library director said this week. The resignations of staff follow other recent high-profile controversies at the library, including one over books with LGBTQ themes, said Ashley […] The post Kalispell library gets bullet-riddled books in donation bin, three staff resign appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Towers on the Parkline Trail
As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. deputies search for wanted man in Happy Valley area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County officials ask residents in the Happy Valley area to be on the lookout for a man on the run from law enforcement. Sheriff Brian Heino says the man ran from authorities after a theft in Kalispell around 2 p.m. Officials were unable to locate...
Sanders County wildfires grow to 1,400 acres
A public meeting to discuss the Bull Gin Complex will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Noxon Volunteer Fire Department.
Residents weigh in on proposed Kalispell zoning change
Another zone change for a proposed development on KM Ranch Road went before the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night.
montanarightnow.com
Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
406mtsports.com
No. 2 Helena Capital takes care of business against Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL — Tom Carter and Dylan Graham each scored twice and No. 2 Helena Capital totaled six rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Kalispell Flathead. The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Western AA conference play, racked up 320 first-half yards and scored 42 points.
Wildfires prompts emergency declaration in Sanders County
The Sanders County commissioners have issued an emergency declaration and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments
The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted...
Kalispell couple sentenced for stealing mail, using stolen credit cards
Michael Thomas Kullberg and Jennifer Don Smith were sentenced for stealing mail and using stolen credit cards
Motorcyclist passes away following Kalispell crash
The Kalispell Police Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Kalispell woman admits running money mule business, sending money overseas
Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Whitefish City Council approves proposed subdivision
The Whitefish City Council voted 5-0 to on Tuesday evening to approve a proposed 92-acre subdivision.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sues sheriff's office, alleging excessive force during 2019 arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is suing the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, claiming deputies injured him during an arrest in 2019. Attorneys for Tanner White filed the suit in August against the county, Sgt. Sam Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies. It...
