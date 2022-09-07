ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Daily Montanan

Kalispell library gets bullet-riddled books in donation bin, three staff resign

Three library advisors have resigned from the Kalispell library after workers found books shot with what police believe was a .22 caliber rifle in a book donation bin, the library director said this week. The resignations of staff follow other recent high-profile controversies at the library, including one over books with LGBTQ themes, said Ashley […] The post Kalispell library gets bullet-riddled books in donation bin, three staff resign appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon

Towers on the Parkline Trail

As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
montanarightnow.com

Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
406mtsports.com

No. 2 Helena Capital takes care of business against Kalispell Flathead

KALISPELL — Tom Carter and Dylan Graham each scored twice and No. 2 Helena Capital totaled six rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Kalispell Flathead. The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Western AA conference play, racked up 320 first-half yards and scored 42 points.
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments

The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted...
