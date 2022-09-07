Three library advisors have resigned from the Kalispell library after workers found books shot with what police believe was a .22 caliber rifle in a book donation bin, the library director said this week. The resignations of staff follow other recent high-profile controversies at the library, including one over books with LGBTQ themes, said Ashley […] The post Kalispell library gets bullet-riddled books in donation bin, three staff resign appeared first on Daily Montanan.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO