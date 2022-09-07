ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Post Malone’s Ex-Girlfriend Fighting Her Lawyers Over $350k Settlement Paid By Rapper After Their Breakup

Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend has demanded her ex-lawyers’ lawsuit demanding she pay a percentage of a settlement she hashed out with the musician be thrown out of court, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Post’s ex Ashlen Diaz showed up to court in the suit brought by the law firm Martorell Law APC.She denies all allegations of wrongdoing and demands the entire lawsuit be thrown out. She argued her actions caused no damage to the law firm. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend. The suit accused the defendants of breach...
thesource.com

Triller Responds To $28M Verzuz Lawsuit: Swizz And Tim Have Been Personally Paid Over $50 Million In Cash

Less than a day following the news that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were suing Triller to the tune of $28 million for breach of contract concerning the Verzuz platform, the company has responded with a statement, saying that not only have Swizz Beatz and Timbaland already been paid an overwhelming amount, but also the two super producers have not yet met the additional requirements to receive the remaining balance.
RadarOnline

Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages

Lil Wayne’s ex-assistant dragged the rapper to court after an alleged altercation aboard a private jet, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-employee Andrew Williams sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment, and a company called Signature Flight Support. Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence. The suit said on June 10, 2022, Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he attempted to prevent Wayne and the pilot’s verbal fight from turning physical. Williams said he placed...
