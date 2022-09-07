Read full article on original website
Related
Ricky Martin files $30 million lawsuit against nephew over harassment allegations
Singer Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit against his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, in a Puerto Rican court on Wednesday for $30 million in damages.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Jackson Estate Targeted LaToya Jackson Over Explosive "Murder" Claims in Memoir
Things have always been complicated for Michael Jackson’s surviving family. They always will be. Attorneys for MJ’s estate are taking serious aim at LaToya Jackson. LaToya, of course is the sister of the late music legend. She is no stranger to the industry herself. However, her memoir and...
Post Malone’s Ex-Girlfriend Fighting Her Lawyers Over $350k Settlement Paid By Rapper After Their Breakup
Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend has demanded her ex-lawyers’ lawsuit demanding she pay a percentage of a settlement she hashed out with the musician be thrown out of court, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Post’s ex Ashlen Diaz showed up to court in the suit brought by the law firm Martorell Law APC.She denies all allegations of wrongdoing and demands the entire lawsuit be thrown out. She argued her actions caused no damage to the law firm. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend. The suit accused the defendants of breach...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Triller Responds To $28M Verzuz Lawsuit: Swizz And Tim Have Been Personally Paid Over $50 Million In Cash
Less than a day following the news that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were suing Triller to the tune of $28 million for breach of contract concerning the Verzuz platform, the company has responded with a statement, saying that not only have Swizz Beatz and Timbaland already been paid an overwhelming amount, but also the two super producers have not yet met the additional requirements to receive the remaining balance.
Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages
Lil Wayne’s ex-assistant dragged the rapper to court after an alleged altercation aboard a private jet, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-employee Andrew Williams sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment, and a company called Signature Flight Support. Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence. The suit said on June 10, 2022, Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he attempted to prevent Wayne and the pilot’s verbal fight from turning physical. Williams said he placed...
R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Lost Record Deals Because of Her Father’s Reputation
Buku Abi is the daughter of R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly. She's tried to launch a music career for over a decade, but her father's name is a detriment to her career. She once lost out on a record deal because of her connection to Kelly.
