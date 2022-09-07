ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kew Gardens Hills, NY
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Richmond Hill, NY
Queens, NY
Kew Gardens, NY
New York City, NY
queensjewishlink.com

RAA-Igud To Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Addresses By Rabbi Welcher And Mayor Adams

On Tuesday, September 13, the Rabbinical Alliance of America will hold festivities at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation, 805 Avenue T, Brooklyn, to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The program will be highlighted by Rav Yaakov Shulman and Rav Leibel Wulliger being m’sayeim at their 34th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas, a program chaired by Rav Eytan Feiner, the rav of Congregation Kneseth Israel, The White Shul. The event will be in memoriam of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman zt”l, HaRav Meir Shapiro zt”l, and Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro a”h, with sponsorship by R’ Pinny Shapiro and family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College

The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers

Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Emergency T’hilim Held In KGH For Reb Yanky Meyer

On Tuesday evening, September 6, members of Misaskim of Queens held an emergency T’hilim recitation at the Jewish Heritage Center on Main Street for their organization’s founder, Reb Yanky Meyer. Meyer has been battling an illness for the last number of weeks and took a turn for the...
QUEENS, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Tomchei Shabbos Of Queens Thanks Its Volunteers At Appreciation Night

A sizeable showing of volunteers participated in the annual Tomchei Shabbos of Queens (TSQ) volunteer appreciation night held on Monday, August 22. This year, due to recent orders filling up their warehouse, TSQ held the event in the Simchah Hall at the Bais Yaakov Academy of Queens in Kew Gardens. The program included an inspiring lecture by noted orator Rabbi YY Rubenstein, a remarkable performance by seasoned juggling professional Michael Karas (@nycjuggler), table magic by Yoel Spielman, and of course included an array of delectable fleishig options, along with copious amounts of tasty sushi.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies

Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eater

An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Casual

Bagel Boss opens 15th store

Long Island, New York-based Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location under the direction of Massapequa High School alumn Jeff Grossfeld. The store is located at 4917 Merrick Road in Massapequa. The location was formerly home to Town Bagel of Massapequa, which Grossfeld worked at over 40 years ago as...
MASSAPEQUA, NY

