Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 1114 South 12th Street in Passyunk Square, South Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, ten-unit mixed-use building at 1114 South 12th Street in Passyunk Square, South Philadelphia. The building span 8,239 square feet and feature commercial space on the ground floor. Construction costs are listed at $1.07 million. The new building will replace a...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Anticipated at Schuylkill Yards East in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered no significant signs of new construction at the 513-foot-tall, 34-story tower proposed at 3001 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University, the red-clad high-rise will be the latest addition to the $3.5-billion, multi-building Schuylkill Yards development currently in progress in University City, adjacent to the Drexel campus. The tower at 3001 JFK Boulevard will feature 930,000 square feet of floor space, mostly office with 6,600 square feet allocated to retail, and will aim for LEED Silver certification.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 200 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation is in progress at the future site of a 13-story, 355-unit mixed-use tower 200 Spring Garden Street (also known as 200-24 Spring Garden Street) in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia, where a fitness center continues to operate. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the new building will rise 177 feet to the top of the bulkhead (or 149 feet to the main roof) and offer nearly 298,668 square feet of residential space, 18,187 square feet of retail, an expansive roof deck, parking 106 cars and 116 bicycles, and a landscaped public promenade along the property’s west side.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 748 North 40th Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, 12-unit residential building at 717 North 35th Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The development will replace a vacant lot on the west side of the block between Aspen and Brown streets. Designed by Haverford Square Designs, the building will feature parking for four bicycles, a basement, and a large roof deck reserved for the penthouse unit. Permits list Eugene Naydovich of Fitler Development as the contractor and a construction cost of $500,000.
phillyyimby.com
Demolition Underway at 619 North Broad Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed demolition progress at the site of a seven-story, 119-unit mixed-use building proposed at 619 North Broad Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by Brightcommon, the building will hold two commercial spaces at the ground floor, spanning 3,791 square feet of space, 90,882 square feet of residential space, and 34 parking spaces.
PhillyBite
Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street
Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
fox29.com
Vehicles pelted with rocks, debris thrown from train overpass onto Philadelphia highway
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after motorists reported being pelted with rocks and other debris while driving down a Philadelphia highway on Tuesday night. A driver who asked to remain anonymous told FOX 29 that he was driving on I-76 eastbound near the Passyunk and Oregon Avenue exit around 7 p.m. when his car was struck by a large rock.
Roxborough residents voice concerns over construction, development in the area
"The development in Roxborough is tremendous, we're very afraid it's going to extend up into this neighborhood," said a neighbor.
WDEL 1150AM
Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap
Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine Returns Home to Haverford (PA)
A nearly 100-year-old fire engine has made the long journey back to where it began in 1925 and will be on display Saturday, September 10 at Kelly Music for Life’s Haverford First Fest Music Festival, celebrating First Responders, at 50 East Eagle Road, Havertown, DelcoTimes.com reported Thursday. Oakmont Fire...
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
Left lane closed on Interstate 95 northbound after truck spills cement
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well this isn't the type of repaving we needed on Interstate 95. New video shows a cement spill that is jamming up Interstate 95 northbound near Penn's Landing.A cement truck spilled some of its cement in the left lane. Authorities are redirecting traffic. Video shows the cement truck pulled over on the side of I-95.The left lane is currently closed heading northbound before the Vine Street Expressway and Exit 22 is jammed all the way north of the Walt Whitman Bridge.
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
fox29.com
Gas leak causes evacuations at Philadelphia apartment complex, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a gas leak caused an entire Philadelphia apartment building to evacuate on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mendela Apartments on the 7000 block of North Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Officials told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that there were high carbon monoxide readings...
Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
