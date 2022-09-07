Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation is in progress at the future site of a 13-story, 355-unit mixed-use tower 200 Spring Garden Street (also known as 200-24 Spring Garden Street) in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia, where a fitness center continues to operate. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the new building will rise 177 feet to the top of the bulkhead (or 149 feet to the main roof) and offer nearly 298,668 square feet of residential space, 18,187 square feet of retail, an expansive roof deck, parking 106 cars and 116 bicycles, and a landscaped public promenade along the property’s west side.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO