ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at Schuylkill Yards East in University City, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered no significant signs of new construction at the 513-foot-tall, 34-story tower proposed at 3001 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University, the red-clad high-rise will be the latest addition to the $3.5-billion, multi-building Schuylkill Yards development currently in progress in University City, adjacent to the Drexel campus. The tower at 3001 JFK Boulevard will feature 930,000 square feet of floor space, mostly office with 6,600 square feet allocated to retail, and will aim for LEED Silver certification.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 200 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation is in progress at the future site of a 13-story, 355-unit mixed-use tower 200 Spring Garden Street (also known as 200-24 Spring Garden Street) in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia, where a fitness center continues to operate. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the new building will rise 177 feet to the top of the bulkhead (or 149 feet to the main roof) and offer nearly 298,668 square feet of residential space, 18,187 square feet of retail, an expansive roof deck, parking 106 cars and 116 bicycles, and a landscaped public promenade along the property’s west side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 748 North 40th Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, 12-unit residential building at 717 North 35th Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The development will replace a vacant lot on the west side of the block between Aspen and Brown streets. Designed by Haverford Square Designs, the building will feature parking for four bicycles, a basement, and a large roof deck reserved for the penthouse unit. Permits list Eugene Naydovich of Fitler Development as the contractor and a construction cost of $500,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillyyimby.com

Demolition Underway at 619 North Broad Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed demolition progress at the site of a seven-story, 119-unit mixed-use building proposed at 619 North Broad Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by Brightcommon, the building will hold two commercial spaces at the ground floor, spanning 3,791 square feet of space, 90,882 square feet of residential space, and 34 parking spaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street

Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Christopher Columbus
WDEL 1150AM

Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap

Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
WILMINGTON, DE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine Returns Home to Haverford (PA)

A nearly 100-year-old fire engine has made the long journey back to where it began in 1925 and will be on display Saturday, September 10 at Kelly Music for Life’s Haverford First Fest Music Festival, celebrating First Responders, at 50 East Eagle Road, Havertown, DelcoTimes.com reported Thursday. Oakmont Fire...
HAVERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberties#Vine Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Realestate#North Christopher#Handel Architects#The Durst Organization#Yimby
CBS Philly

Left lane closed on Interstate 95 northbound after truck spills cement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well this isn't the type of repaving we needed on Interstate 95. New video shows a cement spill that is jamming up Interstate 95 northbound near Penn's Landing.A cement truck spilled some of its cement in the left lane. Authorities are redirecting traffic. Video shows the cement truck pulled over on the side of I-95.The left lane is currently closed heading northbound before the Vine Street Expressway and Exit 22 is jammed all the way north of the Walt Whitman Bridge. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Philly

Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy