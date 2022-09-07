After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.

CALABASH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO