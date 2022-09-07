Read full article on original website
Honey Festival 2022 Gallery
Rain was in the forecast for the 2022 Honey Festival in downtown Whiteville, but at 10 a.m., the sun come out to play for attendees to enjoy the rest of the afternoon. Bee vendors, non-profits, and even the Tabor City Yam Man were all present for the event. Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue was even there to answer the age old question about why Pooh Bear liked honey and why Tigger didn’t.
Wayne Franklin Radcliffe
January 28, 1940 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 82) Wayne Franklin Radcliffe, 82, of 9917 Old Lumberton Road, Evergreen, NC, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a deacon at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements...
Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder
After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
This week Jefferson talks with In-Studio Guests Chris Worley – Candidate for District 1 Board of Education, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Green – Currently Running for Reelection, and Randy Williams – Write-In Candidate for District 1 Board of Education. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a...
A year into Main Street status, downtown Whiteville has seen nearly $1 million investment
In July 2021, the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center inducted downtown Whiteville and dozens of other municipalities into its Main Street Community program. Since then, dozens of jobs have been created, several businesses have opened and nearly a million dollars has been invested into the downtown area, according to city data.
Paul Leder Apartments offer short-and long-term housing in downtown Whiteville
Leaders from the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism gathered last week to celebrate a downtown apartment complex that has started a new chapter, serving not only long-term residents but also short-term visitors to Whiteville. The Paul Leder Apartments at 115 E. Commerce St. feature 10 accommodations with five apartment...
Wilhelmina Smith Cox
October 27, 1928 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 93) Wilhelmina Smith Cox, 93, widow of William Cleveland Cox, Jr., passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, in Shallotte. She was born October 27, 1928 in Columbus County, a daughter of the late Harvey L. and Irene (Gore) Smith. Funeral services will...
Barbara Kelly
Barbara Kelly, 76 of Whiteville, NC gave the Lord her hand for a home in glory on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Whiteville, NC. Services will be announced soon.
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
PCSO searching for missing juvenile
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey. She was last seen on Sept. 9 at around 7 p.m. near Electric Lane in Hampstead. According to their release, Bailey was...
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
NCDOT Announced Bladen County Road Closure
An updated list of road closures for Bladen County has been announced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Following is the updated road closure list. SR1139 (Mitchell Ford Road) Bridge repairs are being done on Mitchell Ford Road there will be a detour. Closure begins on Monday, September 12,...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
North Carolina man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for drug charges out of Horry County, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Scott Crocker, 44, of Wilmington, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamines before the start of his […]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilmington man pleads guilty on drug charges connected to Horry Co. incidents: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Wilmington man is facing a 10-year sentence for drug charges that are connected to Horry County incidents, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Scott Crocker, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison...
Naptime Leads to Drug Arrest
It was a rude awakening for a Tabor City area man who took a nap after he and a second suspect allegedly broke into an outbuilding. Shykem Lavonce Newman, 19, and Joseph Jarame Stephens, 20, were arrested early Monday after a call about a breaking and entering in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said no one had permission to be in the building at 261 Pine Circle Drive. The deputy who responded found a door open on an outbuilding around 2:30 a.m., the report said.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after deadly shooting in Whiteville
A juvenile is in custody after a Whiteville man died following a Labor Day shooting. Whiteville police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Burkhead Street around 12:35 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired and a person lying in the roadway, according to a WPD news release.
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
