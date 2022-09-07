ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Honey Festival 2022 Gallery

Rain was in the forecast for the 2022 Honey Festival in downtown Whiteville, but at 10 a.m., the sun come out to play for attendees to enjoy the rest of the afternoon. Bee vendors, non-profits, and even the Tabor City Yam Man were all present for the event. Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue was even there to answer the age old question about why Pooh Bear liked honey and why Tigger didn’t.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Wayne Franklin Radcliffe

January 28, 1940 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 82) Wayne Franklin Radcliffe, 82, of 9917 Old Lumberton Road, Evergreen, NC, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a deacon at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements...
EVERGREEN, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder

After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
CALABASH, NC
THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)

This week Jefferson talks with In-Studio Guests Chris Worley – Candidate for District 1 Board of Education, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Green – Currently Running for Reelection, and Randy Williams – Write-In Candidate for District 1 Board of Education. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Wilhelmina Smith Cox

October 27, 1928 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 93) Wilhelmina Smith Cox, 93, widow of William Cleveland Cox, Jr., passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, in Shallotte. She was born October 27, 1928 in Columbus County, a daughter of the late Harvey L. and Irene (Gore) Smith. Funeral services will...
SHALLOTTE, NC
Barbara Kelly

Barbara Kelly, 76 of Whiteville, NC gave the Lord her hand for a home in glory on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Whiteville, NC. Services will be announced soon.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

PCSO searching for missing juvenile

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey. She was last seen on Sept. 9 at around 7 p.m. near Electric Lane in Hampstead. According to their release, Bailey was...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announced Bladen County Road Closure

An updated list of road closures for Bladen County has been announced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Following is the updated road closure list. SR1139 (Mitchell Ford Road) Bridge repairs are being done on Mitchell Ford Road there will be a detour. Closure begins on Monday, September 12,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Naptime Leads to Drug Arrest

It was a rude awakening for a Tabor City area man who took a nap after he and a second suspect allegedly broke into an outbuilding. Shykem Lavonce Newman, 19, and Joseph Jarame Stephens, 20, were arrested early Monday after a call about a breaking and entering in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said no one had permission to be in the building at 261 Pine Circle Drive. The deputy who responded found a door open on an outbuilding around 2:30 a.m., the report said.
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after deadly shooting in Whiteville

A juvenile is in custody after a Whiteville man died following a Labor Day shooting. Whiteville police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Burkhead Street around 12:35 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired and a person lying in the roadway, according to a WPD news release.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

