Clinicopathologic Correlations of Jaw Tremor in a Longitudinal Aging Study
METHODS: Data from the Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disease (AZSAND), a longitudinal clinicopathological study was utilized. Control subjects (n=708) did not have any tremor or parkinsonism. At initial evaluation, 276 subjects who had jaw tremor were categorized as either isolated jaw tremor (jaw tremor without limb action tremor or parkinsonism), Suspect/Possible PD (one or two cardinal features of PD without a history of dopaminergic treatment), Parkinsonism (Probable PD and other parkinsonian disorders), or Non-Parkinsonian Tremor (for example, essential tremor. Initial clinical diagnosis was compared to “final diagnosis” based on longitudinal assessments, and to clinicopathologic diagnosis when available.
Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in a Previously Healthy Child: A Case Report
Results: A 9-year-old boy was brought to the ED for intense, throbbing headache and vomiting. Physical and neurological examinations were normal. Brain computed tomography and cerebrospinal fluid examination were unremarkable, and he was discharged after symptomatic relief. Five days later, he returned to the ED for generalized tonic-clonic seizures that ceased with levetiracetam. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with angiography showed PRES. Systolic hypertension refractory to therapy was documented. New-onset fluctuating right-sided paresis and paresthesia appeared, so MRI was repeated, showing diffuse cerebral vasoconstriction suggesting RCVS. Nimodipine was started with complete resolution of symptoms and normalization of blood pressure. Four weeks after discharge, TD and MRI showed total vasospasm resolution. There was no recurrence in 12 months follow-up.
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Metabolomics in Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension to Identify Markers of Disease and Headache
Methods: A case-control study compared women aged 18-55 years with active IIH (Friedman diagnostic criteria), to a sex, age and body mass index matched control group. IIH participants were identified from neurology and ophthalmology clinics from National Health Service hospitals and underwent a prospective intervention to induce disease remission through weight loss with re-evaluation at 12 months. Clinical assessments included lumbar puncture, headache, papilledema and visual measurements. Spectra of CSF, serum and urine metabolites were acquired utilizing proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.
A robot named Mr. Bah can sense when the elderly are about to lose their balance — and catch them before they fall
The robot successfully prevented all falls during a clinical trial with 29 patients, including some with brain and spinal cord injuries.
CLMP Promotes Leukocyte Migration Across Brain Barriers in Multiple Sclerosis
Background and Objectives In multiple sclerosis (MS), peripheral immune cells use various cell trafficking molecules to infiltrate the CNS where they cause damage.The objective of this study was to investigate the involvement of coxsackie and adenovirus receptor–like membrane protein (CLMP) in the migration of immune cells into the CNS of patients with MS.
