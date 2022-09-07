Results: A 9-year-old boy was brought to the ED for intense, throbbing headache and vomiting. Physical and neurological examinations were normal. Brain computed tomography and cerebrospinal fluid examination were unremarkable, and he was discharged after symptomatic relief. Five days later, he returned to the ED for generalized tonic-clonic seizures that ceased with levetiracetam. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with angiography showed PRES. Systolic hypertension refractory to therapy was documented. New-onset fluctuating right-sided paresis and paresthesia appeared, so MRI was repeated, showing diffuse cerebral vasoconstriction suggesting RCVS. Nimodipine was started with complete resolution of symptoms and normalization of blood pressure. Four weeks after discharge, TD and MRI showed total vasospasm resolution. There was no recurrence in 12 months follow-up.

