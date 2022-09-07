Read full article on original website
Football Friday action across KELOLAND
This week's KELOLAND SportsZone will include highlights from all parts of the area.
goyotes.com
Coyotes set to host South Dakota Classic
South Dakota returns to Vermillion to host the South Dakota Classic where they will play three games over two days. The Coyotes will face CSU Bakersfield at 11:30 a.m. Friday before taking on West Virginia at 7 p.m. Friday. South Dakota wraps up the weekend against Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
goyotes.com
Links and a look at USD-Montana
Coyote fans making the trip to Missoula are encouraged to join us at Press Box Sports Bar Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a pregame party ahead of the 1:30 p.m. (MT) kick. Press Box Sports Bar is located at 835 E Broadway St, which is approximately a 10-minute walk from Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-9-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A soggy night from Mother Nature couldn’t rain on our fourth edition Football Friday’s parade of highlights!. Click on the video viewer to check out all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota featuring highlights from 14 games:
newscenter1.tv
Football Roundup: Harrisburg shuts out No. 4 RC Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team is off to a great start. In fact, the Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Polls. But the Raiders hosted a tough...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
Friday Scoreboard – September 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below: SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0 Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17 Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0 Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2 Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0 Canton 36, Lennox 25 Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 Chamberlain […]
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls. City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
agupdate.com
Midwest livestock went far by rail
In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
KELOLAND TV
Ribs & Hairball in Humboldt, SD
HUMBOLDT, SD (KELO) — A small town in South Dakota is thinking outside the box when it comes to hosting block parties. Street dances typically take place in mid-summer when many people are looking for a fun way to cool-off in the heat. But people in Humboldt are waiting until the end of summer to throw their big Ribfest bash.
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
