Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
Driver hits, kills man in Medina County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Guilford Township.
‘A huge concern’: Local fire chief calls for change after multiple I-90 crashes
A local fire chief wants change on area roadways after two head-on crashes in less than two weeks.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight
NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
Mount Vernon News
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
WTOV 9
One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
whbc.com
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle outside a Wigeon Way residence Aug. 25. Also on Aug. 25, deputies investigated the theft of a 2005 Polaris Sportsman 500 owned by a boys’ athletic association from a shed on North Turkeyfoot Road. Someone had forced open the door to the shed to steal the all-terrain vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
whbc.com
GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting
AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
cleveland19.com
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Labor Day traffic stop led to the arrests of two accused drug traffickers found in possession of methamphetamine, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by K-9 Hulk and his hander on SR-14 in Ravenna Township for a registration...
barbertonherald.com
Barberton wards to stay put
Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
wtuz.com
New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe
Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Bus driver shortage forces local school district to take drastic measures
The shortage of school bus drivers that began during the pandemic continues to plague schools across Ohio and forced one local district to take drastic measures this week.
everydayakron.com
Summit Metro Parks Restores Cuyahoga River Area of Concern with Akron Community Involvement
Summit Metro Parks invited me to their Valley View Area River Celebration on September 8. In the handful of years since they acquired the former golf course, what was once a monoculture devoid of plant and animal diversity is now a stunning natural sight. Visit Cascade Valley Metro Park. Valley...
Comments / 0