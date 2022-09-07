ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Dalton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
#Labor Day Weekend#Utility Pole#Accident#Ohio Highway Patrol#Sugar Creek Twp
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle outside a Wigeon Way residence Aug. 25. Also on Aug. 25, deputies investigated the theft of a 2005 Polaris Sportsman 500 owned by a boys’ athletic association from a shed on North Turkeyfoot Road. Someone had forced open the door to the shed to steal the all-terrain vehicle.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air

FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
CANTON, OH
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
AKRON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Barberton wards to stay put

Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
BARBERTON, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

