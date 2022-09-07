ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Comments / 6

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Orrville, OH
Crime & Safety
Louisville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Orrville, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Dover, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
Wayne County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, OH
Dover, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Massillon, OH
Crime & Safety
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Massillon, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams. They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information. They evaluate the training and personnel records...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Crime News#Fbi
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:. Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges. CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating. Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment. Trump endorses DeWine...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary

Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air

FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy