Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Discovery of missing girl in Youngstown leads to arrest of 46-year-old man
The U.S. Marshals Service say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found a missing 12-year-old girl.
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams. They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information. They evaluate the training and personnel records...
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:. Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges. CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating. Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment. Trump endorses DeWine...
Charges upgraded against teens involved in fair fights
Charges have been upgraded against seven juveniles who were charged with a series of fights Saturday at the Canfield Fair.
Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary
Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Youngstown man shot multiple times Saturday morning
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown's West Side.
8 men charged for trafficking kilograms of cocaine in 3 Northeast Ohio counties
Eight men were charged on Wednesday afternoon with operating a drug trafficking organization that spread cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, according to a news release.
Ohio woman gets jail for hammer attack; Bragged on Facebook Live about taking other woman’s keys
Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
Police looking for suspects involved in $10K cigarette theft
Niles Police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a cigarette theft from a truck Thursday morning.
Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
Elyria man labeled ‘career offender’ sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on multiple charges
ELYRIA, Ohio — Terry Jackson Sr., a 50-year-old Elyria man who authorities have labeled a “career offender,” will spend the next 21.5 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges – including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base (crack) and methamphetamine. The sentence...
GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
