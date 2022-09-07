ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO

In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
Daily Mail

Accountant, 34, slipped and 'plunged 80ft' to his death while skiing off-piste in the French Alps - after stopping to take his skis off because there was no route down, inquest hears

A 34-year-old father-of-one who plummeted to his death had been taking his skis off on top of a cliff in the French Alps because there was no route down the mountain, an inquest has heard. Mike Rowell was traversing an off-piste section at the world-renowned French resort of Chamonix near...
msn.com

Watch hikers narrowly dodge enormous rockslide on Mont Blanc

A group of hikers climbing Mont Blanc had a very close call earlier this week, when they narrowly avoided a huge rockslide that sent boulders crashing down the mountain. As winter sports site Snow Brains reports, the incident happened on Monday on the Arête des Cosmiques, one of the most popular routes on the Mont Blanc massif.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clever Bear Steals Entire Backpack of Food From Hikers in Garibaldi Park

Expert campers and outdoorsmen have long been given tips for keeping their stuff safe and keeping the bears at bay. One of the biggest tips given to adventurers headed into the wilderness is to put the food up high. This way, any curious and/or hungry bears won’t be tempted to raid the area looking for something to snack on. It’s a good tip, sure. However, one recent TikTok video shows that while this technique works most of the time, it doesn’t work all of the time.
