Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO
In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
Accountant, 34, slipped and 'plunged 80ft' to his death while skiing off-piste in the French Alps - after stopping to take his skis off because there was no route down, inquest hears
A 34-year-old father-of-one who plummeted to his death had been taking his skis off on top of a cliff in the French Alps because there was no route down the mountain, an inquest has heard. Mike Rowell was traversing an off-piste section at the world-renowned French resort of Chamonix near...
Watch hikers narrowly dodge enormous rockslide on Mont Blanc
A group of hikers climbing Mont Blanc had a very close call earlier this week, when they narrowly avoided a huge rockslide that sent boulders crashing down the mountain. As winter sports site Snow Brains reports, the incident happened on Monday on the Arête des Cosmiques, one of the most popular routes on the Mont Blanc massif.
Man Hikes Entire Appalachian Trail To Honor Late Wife of 57 Years
Some people choose to head out into nature, taking hikes or simply taking strolls to clear their minds. However, for one man, Egon Overgaard, his stroll into nature has taken him up the eastern part of the country, hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. Through immense heat, frigid cold, snow, rain,...
Injured Dog Found in a Cardboard Box After Being Hit By a Car Travels Cross Country to Be With Her Rescuer
This pup named Chloe was found on the side of the road in a cardboard box after she was hit by a car and badly injured. Chloe had bad head trauma, and if it weren’t for her rescuers, this story could have ended a lot differently. After a few...
Ikon Pass adds 2 new resorts to skiers bucket lists for 22/23 season
PARK CITY, Utah — For Utah Ikon Pass holders, there are now two more resorts to put on your bucket list, with the additions of Lotte Arai Resort in Japan […]
WATCH: Clever Bear Steals Entire Backpack of Food From Hikers in Garibaldi Park
Expert campers and outdoorsmen have long been given tips for keeping their stuff safe and keeping the bears at bay. One of the biggest tips given to adventurers headed into the wilderness is to put the food up high. This way, any curious and/or hungry bears won’t be tempted to raid the area looking for something to snack on. It’s a good tip, sure. However, one recent TikTok video shows that while this technique works most of the time, it doesn’t work all of the time.
