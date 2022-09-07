Salomon has just released two colorways of the RX Slide Leather Advanced on HBX, adding an outdoor take to the mix of clogs released this season. Coming in Black and “Kangaroo” Brown, the styles are light and cushioned with signature EVA soles. The shoes are designed to allow easy glide-in foot entry and feature uppers crafted from premium full-grain and split-suede leather materials, which further adds to their durability.

