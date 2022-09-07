ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — One lucky winner is holding a scratch-off ticket worth $3,000,000. The winning $3 Million Xtreme Tripler scratch-off was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage on Federal Street. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

11 Things To Do In Pittsburgh For Grandparent's Day September 11th!

Whether you celebrate on September 11th or plan a special celebration sometime in September, Macaroni Kid PIttsburgh City has you covered. Here are some low-cost and even free options that create a great day or activity for you and your loved ones!. Stop By The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium!
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall

From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
PITTSBURGH, PA

