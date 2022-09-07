Read full article on original website
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
Woman Shot Friday Afternoon in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday...
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
TV Talk: Heather Abraham leaves KDKA-TV morning anchor desk
After almost 12 years, KDKA-TV morning anchor Heather Abraham will leave the morning anchor desk. Abraham, who will continue to host KDKA’s “Pittsburgh Today Live,” said KDKA reporter Lindsay Ward, who joined the station in April 2019, will succeed her as morning anchor. The change, effective Sept....
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — One lucky winner is holding a scratch-off ticket worth $3,000,000. The winning $3 Million Xtreme Tripler scratch-off was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage on Federal Street. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's...
1 woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said police were called to the area of Keystone Street and McCandless Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim was shot in the arm. She took herself to...
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
11 Things To Do In Pittsburgh For Grandparent's Day September 11th!
Whether you celebrate on September 11th or plan a special celebration sometime in September, Macaroni Kid PIttsburgh City has you covered. Here are some low-cost and even free options that create a great day or activity for you and your loved ones!. Stop By The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium!
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
Periods of rain will impact our region tonight
PITTSBURGH — Periods of rain could impact when you spend time outside this weekend. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will start to move in from the south late today. The main timing for most of the rain will be tonight into Sunday. After Sunday morning...
Raising Cane’s proposed for Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Popular fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s could be coming to Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. The proposed location is at 3610 Fifth Avenue, where Thirsty Scholar used to be, according to the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation’s website. The City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning...
Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh
Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
Winning lottery ticket worth $350,000 sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning-lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday. Those numbers are 2-4-11-21-26. The Giant Eagle on Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
10 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh, from Pierogi Fest and historic tours to a massive Steelers watch party
With Labor Day behind us, it’s time for Pittsburgh to dig into some fall activities like football and farm visits. September also kicks off RADical Days, a series of free events during September and October. Check out this list of things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region:
Sources: Ambridge Water Authority director off the job, accused of stealing up to $800K
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Sources tell 11 News the director of Ambridge Water Authority is off the job and under investigation. Mike Dominick is accused of stealing between $500,000 and $800,000 from the water authority. Friday, the district attorney confirmed his office is investigating the allegations against Dominick. 11...
