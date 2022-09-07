Read full article on original website
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
News Channel Nebraska
NU says ticketing issue resolved before Husker football game, though some fans still affected
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska fans and athletic department administrators experienced an unexpected level of stress prior to the Huskers' home game against Georgia Southern. According the Husker athletic department, a nationwide outage prevented fans from being able to access their tickets in the Huskers app or online account portal. The...
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview
#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
KETV.com
Scott Frost wants to see 'consistency' and 'details' from the Huskers against Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is looking for back-to-back wins of the first time since last September when Georgia Southern comes to Lincoln on Saturday night. Coach Scott Frost said the Huskers are aiming for their best execution of the season this week, especially on defense. "We wanted to make...
HuskerExtra.com
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
The Nebraska volleyball team will have a fan-friendly road trip next season when it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska is making the trip as part of an agreement — Kansas State played in a tournament in Lincoln last season. Kansas State is opening a new 3,000-seat arena in 2023.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern in Week 2
The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue the 2022 season Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting Lincoln. The Huskers enter the matchup 1-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the home opening victory over North Dakota marked the fourth straight win dating back to 2019’s home opening victory over South Alabama.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost the odds-on favorite to be first coach fired
As if there wasn’t enough pressure on Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, he’s now the odds-on favorite to be the first coach to be fired this college football season. Even worse is that according to Bookies.com, he’s the easy front runner. That Frost is on the...
GoCreighton.com
Records Fall as #17 Volleyball Tops Florida State in Five Set Thriller
OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 17 Creighton Volleyball showed no ill effects from Wednesday's emotional match vs. Nebraska, as a standout defensive effort helped defeat a talented Florida State team in five sets on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Omaha Invite Presented by Sarpy County Tourism. Scores of the match in...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: Are We In Danger Of Losing Any Commits?
2 weeks into the 2022 college football season, Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers sit at 1-1, 0-1 in conference play. After a disappointing loss in the Isle of Eire against the fake NU, we then struggled to put away North Dakota, who finished 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2021.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
Huskers go for 2 wins in row when Helton, Ga Southern visit
Georgia Southern (1-0) at Nebraska (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Nebraska by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
klkntv.com
Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
CBS Sports
Watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1 Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
Kearney Hub
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 3 Highlights
Week three of Operation Football featured a full slate of high school football games across the state. In the Monster Matchup, Westside took down Bellevue West, 56-35, keeping their undefeated season going. Gretna keeps their undefeated streak after topping Creighton Prep, 16-13. More highlights are in this week's Operation Football...
gifamilyradio.com
HS Football: Seward squeeks out a victory over Northwest
(Hastings, NE) - Unfortunately for the Northwest football team Friday night it was almost a wash, rinse, repeat of last week at Omaha Skutt. This time it was vs the Seward Bluejays. A game that was played at Hastings College due to the current turf project at Northwest High School. The Bluejays would prevail by a score of 24-22. The Vikings trailed 18-7 with 7:49 left in the 3rd quarter. It was the second week in a row that the Vikings had dug a second-half hole. Northwest would dig themselves out to come back and take the lead. A 44-yard touchdown pass from Austin Payne to EJ Arends with Tyler Douglas running in the 2-point conversion Northwest would only trail by three points 18-15 with 4:08 left in the 3rd quarter. The black and gold would then take the lead 22-18 on a 2-yard TD run by Austin Payne with 10:26 left in the 4th quarter, Atwood would add the point after. Seward would then answer with 6:49 remaining in the game on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Knott to Lindau to lead 24-22. The Vikings would have the ball twice at the Seward 19-yard line with 3:41 left in the game. The first time with 3:41 left Northwest would try a 29-yard field goal with Peyton Atwood but would miss to the left of the uprights. The second time at the Seward 19-yard line Northwest would get called on a what looked like a very questionable intentionally grounding penalty that would back up the Vikings and have a loss of down. On fourth down the Vikings would go for it with a pass from Payne to Hunter Jensen in the endzone but would be broken up by the Bluejays.
kfrxfm.com
Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far
It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are five of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14: In Channel 8’s Game of the Week, Aurora stole the show on a night when Ashland-Greenwood was celebrating the 75th anniversary of its stadium. Lincoln...
Corn Nation
Georgia Southern Is Coming To Lincoln Because Erk Russell, Folks
Okay, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren’t coming to Lincoln specifically because of Erk Russell. For one thing he died in 2006 and I don’t care how many miracles and other unbelievable shit he pulled off, I’m pretty sure Erk hasn’t figured out how to get in on helping negotiate a mid-major payday game from the grave. It’s more of a several degrees of separation thing, but trust me on this.
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
doniphanherald.com
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
