(Hastings, NE) - Unfortunately for the Northwest football team Friday night it was almost a wash, rinse, repeat of last week at Omaha Skutt. This time it was vs the Seward Bluejays. A game that was played at Hastings College due to the current turf project at Northwest High School. The Bluejays would prevail by a score of 24-22. The Vikings trailed 18-7 with 7:49 left in the 3rd quarter. It was the second week in a row that the Vikings had dug a second-half hole. Northwest would dig themselves out to come back and take the lead. A 44-yard touchdown pass from Austin Payne to EJ Arends with Tyler Douglas running in the 2-point conversion Northwest would only trail by three points 18-15 with 4:08 left in the 3rd quarter. The black and gold would then take the lead 22-18 on a 2-yard TD run by Austin Payne with 10:26 left in the 4th quarter, Atwood would add the point after. Seward would then answer with 6:49 remaining in the game on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Knott to Lindau to lead 24-22. The Vikings would have the ball twice at the Seward 19-yard line with 3:41 left in the game. The first time with 3:41 left Northwest would try a 29-yard field goal with Peyton Atwood but would miss to the left of the uprights. The second time at the Seward 19-yard line Northwest would get called on a what looked like a very questionable intentionally grounding penalty that would back up the Vikings and have a loss of down. On fourth down the Vikings would go for it with a pass from Payne to Hunter Jensen in the endzone but would be broken up by the Bluejays.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO