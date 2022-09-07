Read full article on original website
Related
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire
Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
syvnews.com
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley
Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, there are three outages in Indio leaving thousands without power. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 217 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Shadow Palm Ave. to Avenida Del Mar. The post Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
Saturday road closures in Coachella Valley due to flooding
Many parts of the Coachella Valley still feel the impacts of Friday's heavy rain, with several road closures. West Valley road closures: North Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet AvenueOne lane of westbound Vista Chino is closed between Palm Springs and Cathedral City East Valley closures: Avenue 66 from Van The post Saturday road closures in Coachella Valley due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
nypressnews.com
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs
E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night. The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m. There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked off the road. There is no word on how The post Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
historynet.com
Wyatt Earp’s Last Showdown
Wyatt Berry Stapp Earp stood toe to toe with Stafford Wallace Austin, court-appointed receiver of the bankrupt California Trona Co. The date was Oct. 23, 1910, and Earp, the “Lion of Tombstone,” had been reduced to working as a hired gun for a spurious survey party in southern California’s desolate Searles Valley. Though 62 and gray-haired, he retained the raw-boned, physically intimidating presence of his younger days in Arizona Territory. “What are you doing in this camp?” Earp demanded.
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
KTLA.com
Most valuable crops grown in California
(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
Angered by Time Wasted in Self-Checkout Lines, Californian Woman Sues Grocery Giant
Trolley Dash: The lawsuit in California soughttoforcegrocerystores topaypeopleforscanningtheirowngroceries. California case dropped against giant grocery store self check outsCredit: Adobe.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Comments / 0