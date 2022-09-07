Read full article on original website
Tajikistan ‘rounding up and deporting Afghan refugees’
UN refugee agency urges authorities to end forced deportations as families say they are too scared to leave their homes
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Woman who accused Taliban official of rape is arrested, will be sentenced
The Afghan woman appeared in a video on social media accusing a senior Taliban official of forcing her to marry him and raping her repeatedly.
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Kabul, Afghanistan — Tamana Paryani's screams pierced the night in her quiet neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital. When armed Taliban intelligence officers started banging on her door, the women's rights activist quickly switched her phone camera on to film the ordeal. She broadcasted to the world, begging for help. Months...
Retired general: US has ‘very limited ability’ to see into Afghanistan
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie on Sunday warned about what he sees as a reduced intelligence capability in Afghanistan after the United States withdrew ground troops last year. “I think that we have a very, very limited ability to see into Afghanistan right now,” McKenzie told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Biden speaks at Pentagon, VP Harris visits NYC to remember 21 years since 9/11
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the Pentagon on Sunday to remember 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, saying that the United States has kept its promise to "never forget." Biden was joined by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint...
Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire, but won't charge soldiers
The Israel Defense Forces have admitted for the first time that there is a "high possibility" Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli fire while covering an Israeli military operation in May.
Afghanistan floods, quakes kill over 1,500 people in 2 months
At least 1,570 people have been killed and almost 6,000 injured in floods and earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan in the last two months, according to a Taliban official. The natural disasters have caused damage estimated at $2 billion to infrastructure and property, Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official, said Saturday on WhatsApp.
Hundreds of Hazaras killed by ISKP since Taliban took power, say rights group
Human Rights Watch says Taliban is failing to protect Shia minority from violent attacks on mosques, schools and workplaces
Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban authorities Saturday shut down girls schools above the sixth grade in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province, according to witnesses and social media posts. The schools had briefly opened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals. Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade...
Israeli army says a soldier likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
The Israeli army said there was a "high possibility" that a soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, as it announced the results of its internal investigation. But it said the shooting was accidental.
At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia, U.N. says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief predicted Tuesday that at least $1 billion will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation.
