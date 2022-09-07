ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
The Hill

Retired general: US has ‘very limited ability’ to see into Afghanistan

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie on Sunday warned about what he sees as a reduced intelligence capability in Afghanistan after the United States withdrew ground troops last year. “I think that we have a very, very limited ability to see into Afghanistan right now,” McKenzie told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
americanmilitarynews.com

Afghanistan floods, quakes kill over 1,500 people in 2 months

At least 1,570 people have been killed and almost 6,000 injured in floods and earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan in the last two months, according to a Taliban official. The natural disasters have caused damage estimated at $2 billion to infrastructure and property, Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official, said Saturday on WhatsApp.
The Associated Press

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban authorities Saturday shut down girls schools above the sixth grade in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province, according to witnesses and social media posts. The schools had briefly opened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals. Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade...
