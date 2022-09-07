Read full article on original website
Acadiana Animal Aid Seeks Volunteers
Acadiana Animal Aid is starting a $250,000 renovation this Sunday, Sept. 11. They are a nonprofit shelter that pulls more than 2,000 dogs and cats, giving them a second chance at life, rather than being euthanized. They have partnered with Rescue Rebuild to make improvements to their facility. The renovation...
Top Cop of the Week: Officer Lance Mouton
The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Officer Lance Mouton of the Scott Police Department. He is currently the school resource office at L. Leo Judice Elementary school in Scott. According his nomination, Officer Mouton always has a smile on his face and he helps the staff and children feel safe while attending school.
