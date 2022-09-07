Read full article on original website
Related
Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Search Continues for Missing Rimersburg Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search continues for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Friday afternoon, September 9. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Convicted Pa. man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA
Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to “assassinate” the Jefferson County District Attorney, according to 6WJAC. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor, the news outlet reported. On Friday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Suspect Attempts to Scam Area Man Out of Nearly $200K Check
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of forgery in which a Rockton man was nearly scammed out of $198,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, an individual using the name “John Smallen” attempted to cash a check for $198,000.00 at an unknown Wells Fargo bank from the victim’s bank on Monday, August 1.
Former Kiski Township sergeant sues supervisors, claiming threats and intimidation
The battle between Kiski Township officials and former police officers there could be moving to court. Former Kiski Township police Sgt. Tom Dessell filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in Armstrong County, accusing township supervisors of threats and intimidation over what he believes were illegal and corrupt acts. Dessell and four...
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
WJAC TV
'Wake up call:' CamCo officials begin tracking homicide data, relay statistics to PA DOH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. "It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit on Route 119, PIT Maneuver
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An Indiana County man was apprehended last Friday after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Blairsville Borough. An Indiana-based State Trooper on Friday, September 2 apprehended a Derry man who fled from an attempted traffic stop and was taken into custody following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver.
Man caught with heroin during traffic stop, assaults officer during arrest
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged Thursday after police said he was caught with heroin during a traffic stop and assaulted an officer while he was being arrested at the department. Benjamin Guerin, 43, was stopped by police on Sept. 8 while he driving his sedan at 1:46 a.m. According to Altoona […]
Homebased Disability Counselors Charged for Assaulting Disabled Person
HARRISBURG (PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Allegheny County...
Derry man jailed after police chase
A Derry man remained at the Indiana County Jail after state police said he led them on a chase on Route 22 in Indiana County last week. Johnathon A. Checca, 33, is charged with fleeing from police and 28 summary traffic violations, including driving without a license. Troopers said they...
Comments / 0