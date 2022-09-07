ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowdies lose at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Rowdies took a quick lead against Charleston but couldn’t hold it, falling 2-1 Saturday night. With a playoff spot already clinched, Tampa Bay (16-6-6) also couldn’t take advantage of the chance to climb ahead of Memphis and into second place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference.
