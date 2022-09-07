Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 8-10, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location
BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
Chicken Salad Chick plans second San Antonio location at Far Westside
Not one, but two Chicken Salad Chicks.
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
San Antonio’s Bakery Lorraine bringing pastry goodness to Boerne with new store opening
The newest shop is expected to open in October and will be the SA-based business' sixth location.
tpr.org
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Democrats Hope to Reach ‘Traditional’ Republicans with Billboard
There’s a new billboard on FM 2673 between Startzville and Sattler that reads “You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote Democrat this time.”. The sign went up Wednesday near the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Pct. 105 Party Chair Jason Gillett said he hopes it sends a strong message to traditional Republicans as well as to Canyon Lake Democrats who feel isolated in this overwhelmingly red part of rural Comal County.
Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights to and from San Antonio for 'peak season'
Spring break will be easier.
Is Kanye West about to takeover this San Antonio based shoe company?
All thanks to a cryptic Instagram post.
San Antonio Current
This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A history-loaded home in the Hill Country Town of Fredericksburg is back on the market with a $600,000 price reduction. The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was listed around February for $3.2 million and around two weeks ago went back on the sales block with an asking price just shy of $2.6 million.
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
