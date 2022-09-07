ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
texashsfootball.com

Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | September 8-10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kerrville, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
Kerrville, TX
Sports
City
Kerrville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location

BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
BOERNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assemblies Of God#Schreiner University#Texas A M University#College Soccer#Tx#Sagu Lions
texasstandard.org

San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution

As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
tpr.org

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
TEXAS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Democrats Hope to Reach ‘Traditional’ Republicans with Billboard

There’s a new billboard on FM 2673 between Startzville and Sattler that reads “You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote Democrat this time.”. The sign went up Wednesday near the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Pct. 105 Party Chair Jason Gillett said he hopes it sends a strong message to traditional Republicans as well as to Canyon Lake Democrats who feel isolated in this overwhelmingly red part of rural Comal County.
CANYON LAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy