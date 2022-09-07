ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

LAUREL Regional School Job Fair - September 22, 2022

LAUREL Regional School invites the public to our Job Fair on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The event will be held from 3:00-5:30 p.m. at LAUREL Regional School, located at 401 Monticello Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501. Pre-registration for the event is required. Participants may register by visiting www.lcsedu.net/laurel-job-fair. LAUREL Regional School...
LYNCHBURG, VA

