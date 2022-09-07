You are invited to the open house for the Keene State College Cultural Center. Please come prepared to share your thoughts and dreams for the center. Your input is needed to help co-create a dynamic center. We would like to visit with you for a while! We will have snacks, prizes, and great conversation. You can stay for a minute or the entire 4 hours. As part of the celebration of the opening of the center, we will have a concert (free and open to the public) featuring Myra Flynn and her band at 7:00 pm in Redfern Arts Center. On Saturday at noon in the Young Student Center Mountain View room, we will have a light lunch and great conversation with 5 graduates of KSC (first in the series).

