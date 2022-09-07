All in the family. Four members, four graduations. Fred Barry, 1936; John and Jane Barry, 1971; Jim Barry, 1977. Here we are at a reunion in the 1980s. Fred worked at KSC in various capacities for nearly three decades, finishing his career by expanding and refining outreach to graduates as alumni director. Jane got her Masters in 1971, the same year John earned a B.A. Six years later, Jim rounded out this family affair. We were all enriched by our experiences at the college.

