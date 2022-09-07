Read full article on original website
Our Legacy Families
All in the family. Four members, four graduations. Fred Barry, 1936; John and Jane Barry, 1971; Jim Barry, 1977. Here we are at a reunion in the 1980s. Fred worked at KSC in various capacities for nearly three decades, finishing his career by expanding and refining outreach to graduates as alumni director. Jane got her Masters in 1971, the same year John earned a B.A. Six years later, Jim rounded out this family affair. We were all enriched by our experiences at the college.
Homecoming 2021
Keene State College’s Alumni Weekend was a time to celebrate. For the first time in two years, more than 350 alumni and friends came back to campus October 1-3 to reconnect with other Owls, following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Alumni returned...
Keene State College Cultural Center Open House
You are invited to the open house for the Keene State College Cultural Center. Please come prepared to share your thoughts and dreams for the center. Your input is needed to help co-create a dynamic center. We would like to visit with you for a while! We will have snacks, prizes, and great conversation. You can stay for a minute or the entire 4 hours. As part of the celebration of the opening of the center, we will have a concert (free and open to the public) featuring Myra Flynn and her band at 7:00 pm in Redfern Arts Center. On Saturday at noon in the Young Student Center Mountain View room, we will have a light lunch and great conversation with 5 graduates of KSC (first in the series).
Discussing How We Actively Address the Ways Our Institutions are Deeply Rooted in Past and Current Injustices
This free webinar is offered by SPARC (The Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition) Our knowledge systems exclude many perspectives because legacies of injustice are built into their foundations. Racism, colonialism, and other forms of discrimination limit whose voices are heard, whose interests are prioritized, and whose knowledge counts. Openness can create pathways to more equitable systems of knowledge sharing; however, in pursuing this potential, it is important to explicitly recognize the ways these inequities are built into the foundations of academic systems.
