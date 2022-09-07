Read full article on original website
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
14news.com
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
wdrb.com
Boil Water Advisory in effect until further notice for some residents in Palmyra, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above are advised to boil water for a minimum of three minutes before using. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Check the Town of Palmyra...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
wevv.com
Crews respond to chemical incident at Toyota Boshuko Plant in Princeton; 24 sent to hospital
Crews are investigating a chemical incident that sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital at the Toyota Boshoku Indiana Princeton Plant. Dispatch says the call came in just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Princeton Fire Territory says production crews were sealing a new concrete floor, when it got into...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
UPDATE: Authorities believe Apollo threat connected to Mount Vernon threat
Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
wamwamfm.com
Impaired Driver Arrested in Pike County School Zone
Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue. According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville. Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m....
wevv.com
Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old Evansville boy involved in shooting incident
An Evansville family will say their final goodbyes to a young child tragically killed over the weekend. 6-year-old Malachi Copeland died Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Malachi's obituary says, he loved playing sports and being outdoors. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at...
WIBC.com
From California to Indiana: 12 Parcels of Drugs Came FedEx, Man Sentenced
BLOOMFIELD, Ind.—From California to Indiana, several shipments of drugs last year led to the arrest of Christopher Wrought of Vincennes. The evidence wrought an 11-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking drugs. The feds say Wrought got on a bus in Bloomington in April 2021, and rode all the...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
