ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
ROCKPORT, IN
WTVW

ABK Tracking working to help community

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Santa Claus, IN
City
Tell City, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
14news.com

Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
PRINCETON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Train Station#The Drive Travel#The Pumpkin Express#The Pumpkin Patch Express#Stone Ridge Station
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
wamwamfm.com

Impaired Driver Arrested in Pike County School Zone

Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy