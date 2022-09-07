ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

'Conference of the Birds' brings international cultural experience to Lakes Region

By JON DECKER, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu

A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
FRANKLIN, NH
Thomas Tardif: Elm Street School traffic logjam a frustrating safety hazard

Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.
LACONIA, NH
City Council to vote Monday on Garfield Street goats

LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is poised to reject a family’s request that they be able to keep their two pet goats. The matter hits at a crux of how local government regulations impact citizens, especially when it comes to zoning. It asks officials where the line is between making an exception for one case and setting a precedent for future ones — and if such a distinction exists.
LACONIA, NH
City
Meredith, NH
Richard Grenier: Whatever happened to the old Sheriff Bill Wright?

I have been blessed with three closely related careers. Thirty-three years with the Belknap County Department of Corrections, retiring as superintendent; 18 years with the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group as a negotiator; and currently in my 46th year as a part-time deputy sheriff with the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. I have proudly served seven elected high sheriffs in that time.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Fred V. Bailey Jr.

MEREDITH — Fred Varnum Bailey Jr. passed in peace on July 18, 2022, at Golden View nursing home in Meredith, where he was living peacefully for the past couple years. He is survived by his three children and two sons-in-law, Kim and Mike, Amy and Keith, and Sean, and four grandchildren, Matthew, Katelyn, Madison and Connor.
MEREDITH, NH
James W. Hazelton, 72

MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
MEREDITH, NH
Allyn N. Hodge, 79

LACONIA — Allyn N. Hodge, 79, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with his wife, Eileen, by his side after a brief courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 12, 1943, in Wolfeboro, to Eugene and Myrtle Hodge.
LACONIA, NH
Diane R. Savage, 66

FRANKLIN — Diane Roseanna Savage, 66 of Franklin, passed away on Sunday September 3, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born on May 21 1956, to Cecile and Ernest Hebert, she was the first girl in the Hebert family in four decades.
FRANKLIN, NH
Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73

FRANKLIN — Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73, of Franklin, a native and longtime Nashua resident, passed away Friday morning, September 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health. Born in Nashua on August 25, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Oscar L. and Rita E....
FRANKLIN, NH

