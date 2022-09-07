Read full article on original website
Related
Villanovan
Villanova Improves to 2-0 with a 38-21 Win Over LIU
No. 6 Villanova football beat Long Island University 38-21 Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Sharks dropped to 0-2. The ‘Cats pulled out the win despite the fact their passing game struggled throughout the afternoon. Junior quarterback Connor Watkins was 7-12 on passing attempts for 196 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Villanovan
Villanova Releases 2022-2023 Big East Schedule
Villanova men’s basketball’s Big East schedule was released Friday morning, and in welcome news to the student body, the ‘Cats will play four Big East games at Wells Fargo Center, including two night games. Combined with Villanova’s early-season Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup with Oklahoma, this means...
Comments / 0